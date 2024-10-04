Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Male Escort Tells Prosecutors the Mogul Flew Him Across the Country to Attend 'Freak Off' Party
Preparation for Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial is underway.
According to RadarOnline.com, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently spoke with a male escort who was once allegedly hired by the disgraced rapper.
The man in question claimed Combs, 54, flew him across the country to attend one of his "freak off" parties, which are shindigs that the disgraced mogul held and forced people to engage in sexual acts while he recorded them or sat by and watched.
"Evidence was presented to the grand jury about Diddy's association to the witness," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com. "The line of questioning focused on how their association formed, the extent of their association, and whether the association was confined to one geographical location or whether the witness was flown from one location to another."
"The prosecutors are particularly focused on whether Diddy or others connected to him made payments to the witness, and how those payments were facilitated," the insider added.
As OK! reported, the "I'll Be Missing You" vocalist was arrested on September 16 on counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Court documents revealed he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
The father-of-seven pled not guilty and is currently locked up at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial.
- 'Witch Hunt': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Claims Homeland Security Raid Was a 'Gross Overuse of Military Force'
- Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Appeal After Being Denied Bail Twice
- Garth Brooks Rape Scandal Explodes: Accuser's Lawyer Compares Country Star to Sean 'Diddy' Combs as They're Both 'Attacking Victims'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Former inmate Larry Levine claimed that a "source" at the prison told him Diddy has become worried someone may try to kill him while he's behind bars.
"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine explained to NewsNation. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers ... this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Levine added that the star is "really, really paranoid" and "really, really scared."
"He doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," he explained.
Combs is also "very concerned" about his children's well-being but has "been able to speak briefly to family members" while locked up.
"He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated," another source said. "Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated."
Diddy shares a toddler with Dana Tran, one son with Misa Hylton and one daughter with Sarah Chapman in addition to a son and twin girls with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018.
He also formally adopted Porter's son whose biological father is Al B. Sure!.