Al B. Sure! Hints Sean 'Diddy' Combs May Have Caused His 2022 Coma Amid Rapper's Sexual Assault Lawsuits: 'Stay Tuned'
Allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs keep getting worse and worse.
Al B. Sure! recently seemed to suggest the embattled rapper — who is in the midst of being investigated by Homeland Security for allegedly running a s-- trafficking ring — was involved in the "Nite and Day" singer's 2022 coma.
The cryptic comment was made by the radio host, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, during an appearance at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, March 29.
Sure! was speaking to audience members at the awards show when he teased fans with a potential upcoming story time about how he winded up hospitalized in July 2022 and remained unconscious for more than two months.
"Hold on to your britches, and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma," said the "Off on Your Own" singer — who shares his 32-year-old son, Quincy, with his late ex-wife Kim Porter.
Porter was also involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs for more than a decade. The former couple shares son King, 26, and daughter Jessie, 17, together.
Due to Combs' relationship with Porter throughout the majority of Quincy's childhood, Diddy raised Quincy like one of his own.
"You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security," Sure! quipped to the crowd on Friday evening, as he fired a clear shot toward Combs after his home was raided by federal Homeland Security agents on Monday, March 25.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The subtle shade caused fans to believe Sure! was trying to insinuate Combs had something to do with the "Oooh This Love Is So" singer's coma.
Sure! has rarely spoken out about his near-death experience since waking up in October 2022 — though he did reveal to Fox New York that he was "intubated [and] on a ventilator with a tracheotomy" after receiving "an amazing blessed new liver," which he promised to "treat well."
In a follow-up interview after the awards show, Sure! referenced his coma for a second time on Friday when asked by a news publication about how his son Quincy was doing after Combs' home raid.
Sure! appeared relieved to confirm Quincy "wasn’t there when all of the hoopla jumped off" and the Brotherly Love star's younger half-brother King found himself in handcuffs.
"The entire situation is unfortunate. I don’t speak about another man's business," Sure! told the outlet before once again seeming to shade the Bad Boy records founder. "All I know is that I’m working on the life story. And the way I got to be in a coma, stay tuned."
TMZ interviewed Sure! after the awards show.