Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Slams Documentary's 'Fake' Abuse Claims, Insists They Have a Loving and 'Respectful' Relationship

Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother, Janice Combs, has hit back over the numerous shocking allegations made in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Janice claimed there are several "lies" included in the Netflix docuseries, which she believes was "intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."

Janice Combs Denies Abusive Relationship

Source: mega Janice Combs said the abuse claims in 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' are 'untrue.'

To start, Janice insisted she's not "an abusive parent." "This is untrue. As I have stated previously, I was a single mother, raising my son, I held three and even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child," she explained to an entertainment outlet. "I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse. The statement made by Mr. Tim Patterson about Sean's life regarding my relationship with my son is not truthful and salacious to promote the series."

Source: netflix The matriarch specifically denied that she used to hit the rapper as a child.

Janice was referring to Tim's allegations that he witnessed Sean being beat by his mother as a kid. He also said Janice lived a dangerous lifestyle of partying with pimps and gangsters — something that he believes may have inspired Sean's own proclivities, which ultimately led to a 50-month jail sentence on prostitution charges.

The Matriarch Denied Allegation That the Star 'Slapped' Her

Source: mega Janice insisted she had a good relationship with the star, calling him 'respectful and diligent.'

Janice said she "loved and nurtured Sean" and denied the claim that the "respectful and diligent" rapper once slapped her across the face. "Sean has always been an industrious, goal oriented, over-achiever. Moreover, the allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false," she penned. "That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records, is wrong, outrageous and past offensive."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Supports His Mom Financially

Source: @netflix/youtube Sean 'Diddy' Combs said the Netflix docuseries features 'stolen footage.'

"Sean has been a dutiful son always ensuring that I was cared for and vigilantly managing my medical care, as well as providing financial support," the matriarch concluded. "I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted."

Source: mega Diddy is currently in prison on prostitution charges, but he was cleared of racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.