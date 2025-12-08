Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Slams Documentary's 'Fake' Abuse Claims, Insists They Have a Loving and 'Respectful' Relationship
Dec. 8 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother, Janice Combs, has hit back over the numerous shocking allegations made in Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
Janice claimed there are several "lies" included in the Netflix docuseries, which she believes was "intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."
Janice Combs Denies Abusive Relationship
To start, Janice insisted she's not "an abusive parent."
"This is untrue. As I have stated previously, I was a single mother, raising my son, I held three and even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child," she explained to an entertainment outlet. "I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse. The statement made by Mr. Tim Patterson about Sean's life regarding my relationship with my son is not truthful and salacious to promote the series."
Janice was referring to Tim's allegations that he witnessed Sean being beat by his mother as a kid. He also said Janice lived a dangerous lifestyle of partying with pimps and gangsters — something that he believes may have inspired Sean's own proclivities, which ultimately led to a 50-month jail sentence on prostitution charges.
The Matriarch Denied Allegation That the Star 'Slapped' Her
Janice said she "loved and nurtured Sean" and denied the claim that the "respectful and diligent" rapper once slapped her across the face.
"Sean has always been an industrious, goal oriented, over-achiever. Moreover, the allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false," she penned. "That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records, is wrong, outrageous and past offensive."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Supports His Mom Financially
"Sean has been a dutiful son always ensuring that I was cared for and vigilantly managing my medical care, as well as providing financial support," the matriarch concluded. "I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted."
As OK! reported, the music mogul himself and his team trashed the four-part docuseries, labeling it a "shameful hit-piece" that contains "stolen footage."
"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," the message said. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."