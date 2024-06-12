Sean 'Diddy' Combs Ordered Hit on Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight, Shocking New Report Claims

Keefe D then allegedly obtained a .40-caliber Glock from a drug dealer named Eric “Von Zip” Martin and went to track down Shakur and Knight. When Shakur didn't show up to Club 662 that night, a Knight-owned venue where Shakur was meant to perform, they "drove back toward the Strip on East Flamingo Road," the story reads.

"Just after 11 p.m., Davis spotted Tupac on the street, near the intersection with Koval Lane, leaning out of the passenger side window of a black BMW that was being driven by Knight. As Tupac chatted up some girls in a passing car, Bubble Up hit the gas, sliding the car into the far-right lane, while Davis handed the Glock to Anderson in the back. As both cars slowed at the corner, Anderson reached across Big Dre and fired out the open window, hitting Tupac four times — two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh. He died in the hospital six days later. Knight, in the driver’s seat, was hit in the head by bullet fragments."