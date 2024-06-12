Sean 'Diddy' Combs Ordered Hit on Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight, Shocking New Report Claims
Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly ordered a hit on Tupac Shakur’s life — months before he was murdered, a new report from New York Magazine, which was released on Wednesday, June 12, claims.
In the article, former LAPD detective Greg Kading, who was heavily involved in the investigations into the murders of both Shakur and Biggie Smalls, claimed Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was later arrested and charged in the 1996 murder of Shakur, that Combs, 54, was the one who ordered a hit on Shakur and Suge Knight’s heads in 1995.
"During a stop on the 1995 Summer Jam tour in Anaheim, Combs allegedly told a hotel room full of Crip gangsters — Davis included — that he wanted 'them dudes’ heads,' as Davis put it; i.e. for someone to kill Tupac and Knight," the article reads. "Combs may have simply been caught up in the moment; tensions were running high and he was by all accounts legitimately concerned for his safety. But later, Davis said, over lunch in L.A., Combs offered him a million dollars to get the hit done. According to Davis, he had agreed to the hit, telling Combs, 'Man, we’ll wipe their a-- out quick.' (Davis later told Kading he would have done it for $50,000.)."
Fast forward to September 1996, and things got even worse after Shakur allegedly punched Orlando Anderson — Keefe D's nephew — in the face during a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand arena in Las Vegas.
“The s--- became ominously personal,” Keefe D wrote later in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, about the incident.
Keefe D then allegedly obtained a .40-caliber Glock from a drug dealer named Eric “Von Zip” Martin and went to track down Shakur and Knight. When Shakur didn't show up to Club 662 that night, a Knight-owned venue where Shakur was meant to perform, they "drove back toward the Strip on East Flamingo Road," the story reads.
"Just after 11 p.m., Davis spotted Tupac on the street, near the intersection with Koval Lane, leaning out of the passenger side window of a black BMW that was being driven by Knight. As Tupac chatted up some girls in a passing car, Bubble Up hit the gas, sliding the car into the far-right lane, while Davis handed the Glock to Anderson in the back. As both cars slowed at the corner, Anderson reached across Big Dre and fired out the open window, hitting Tupac four times — two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh. He died in the hospital six days later. Knight, in the driver’s seat, was hit in the head by bullet fragments."
Things weren't over though, as Kading began to focus on Combs.
"If what Davis was telling them was true, Combs was at the heart of a murder-conspiracy plot that had resulted in Tupac’s death. Just because they couldn’t use Davis’s statements against him in court didn’t mean they couldn’t use them to go after Combs," the article reads.
"Kading instantly recognized how incendiary Davis’s story really was. Not only had he detailed the events behind Tupac’s shooting and confessed to his own involvement in the crime, he also laid at least part of the blame for the murder at the feet of Sean Combs. Davis claimed that soon after the shooting, Combs called Zip to ask, 'Was that us?' Davis confirmed that it was and that, despite the personal nature of the killing, he still wanted his million-dollar bounty. He told Zip to handle the money on his behalf, but the payment never came. (Combs has repeatedly and vehemently denied any involvement in Tupac’s murder and has since called Davis’s claims 'nonsense,'" the article reads.
Keefe D was arrested in September 2023 for his alleged involvement in Shakur’s murder nearly 30 years ago. He was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to face trial in November.
“They’ll give him a sweet offer just to put this thing to rest,” Kading said about Keefe D’s upcoming trial. “The whole thing will be anticlimactic.”