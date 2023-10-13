Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Never Dated But 'We Had Those Moments,' Actress Reveals: 'There Was No Chemistry'
Jada Pinkett Smith is spilling the tea on her relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur.
Ahead of the actress' memoir release, she revealed in an interview that though she considered him a "soulmate," their connection stayed platonic.
"I think there's this romanticized idea of 'soulmate.' There are all kinds of definitions of 'soulmates,'" she explained to Rolling Out. "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms."
When the journalist expressed her disbelief over things not getting physical, Pinkett Smith insisted, "It just wasn’t possible.There was no chemistry between us."
"I talk about it in the book, you know!" she spilled. "It’s that friendship-love chemistry, trust me."
"Let met tell you ... We had those moments," the Gotham alum confessed.
"I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature. It was almost like God made us that way," the star explained. "It was like, 'Look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together,' because that just wasn't the purpose."
"It wasn't just me — him too!" she insisted of them never wanting to take the next step.
Pinkett Smith has been candidly discussing her personal life before Worthy drops, even shockingly revealing in an NBC News special on Friday, October 13, that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016.
She said they hadn't previously publicized their split because they didn't feel "ready yet," explaining, they're "still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership."
"How do we present that to people?” the memoir author added. “We hadn’t figured that out."
The actress also discussed her estranged spouse's infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about her appearance.
"I thought, ‘This is a skit,’" she recalled of the stunning moment. "I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."
She was even more confused when the Oscar winner told the comedian, "Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth."
"First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on," she said.
Rolling Out spoke with the actress about her relationship with Shakur, who was murdered at age 25 in 1996.