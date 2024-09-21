Ne-Yo Under Fire After Video Resurfaces of His Ex-Girlfriend Calling Him Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Junior': 'Tell Them About the Freak-Off'
A video from Ne-Yo's past is coming back to haunt him.
In the days after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, an unearthed clip from one of the "So Sick" singer's ex-girlfriend Sade Bagnerise's Instagram Lives went viral after she compared Ne-Yo, 44, to the controversial rapper, 54.
"Tell them about the freak-off, Diddy Junior," Bagnerise said in the video, referencing Sean's alleged group s-- sessions described in court documents. Then, tensions between Ne-Yo and his then-partner hit a fever pitch.
"He's calling the police, y'all. You know what you did. You body slammed me on the floor," she went on to allege. "This n----- likes to have h---, drugs, weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here. Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. I even came over here to help him with these f------ kids because he won't watch these kids."
Despite the disturbing footage, Bagnerise later apologized on social media for the outburst and cited her menstrual cycle, postpartum depression, and their tumultuous relationship with the musician as her reason for the fight.
As OK! previously reported, the Making the Band alum, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was taken into custody in New York on Monday, September 16, for running an alleged criminal enterprise. Sean is currently being held in a prison in Brooklyn after being denied bail by Judge Andrew L. Carter who deemed him a danger and a flight risk.
"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," the "Coming Home" artist's attorney said in a statement.
It seems as if Sean's past comments have been coming back to haunt him as well. In a 2002 interview with Conan O'Brien the mogul hinted at the way he would treat women who showed up at his infamous parties.
When Sean explained to the host why having "alcohol" and "water" are part of the essentials for throwing a great bash, he further clarified, “I don't know if guys have noticed this, like, a lot of ladies drink water at parties. They just, you know, so if you don't have what they need, they're gonna leave. Gotta keep them there, You need locks on the doors.”
