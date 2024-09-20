Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 'Not Suicidal at All' Despite Being Placed on Watch in NYC Prison, Rapper's Lawyer Insists
Sean "Diddy" Combs doesn't want to kill himself, according to his attorney.
The disgraced rapper's attorney insisted his client was not suicidal despite being placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, where Combs is currently being held without bail after he was arrested and charged with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution during an arraignment on Tuesday, September 17.
Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo informed a news publication on Friday, September 20, that the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was only placed on suicide watch as a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates."
The music mogul's lawyer said he spent six hours with Combs at the federal prison facility on Thursday, September 19, insisting the 54-year-old was "not at all suicidal," but rather "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense."
While he might not be suicidal, Combs is eager to get out of the Brooklyn prison he is currently incarcerated at.
Among many reasons why Combs' legal team is working to have him released — including continuous claims of his innocence — the Metropolitan Detention Center is notoriously known to have disturbing conditions for their inmates to live in, though the judge isn't willing to budge.
After he was denied bail twice, Agnifilo requested to have the Bad Boy Records founder at least be transferred to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J., however, the entreaty is still under review.
Combs' lawyer has been the "I Need a Girl" rapper's number one advocate for his innocence ever since the award-winning artist's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was first to file a sexual assault-related lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend in November 2023.
Most recently, Agnifilo stated: "He’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent of the charges."
"He is going to go to trial. And I believe he’s going to win," the renowned attorney declared during an appearance on the Tuesday, September 17, broadcast of CNN's The Source With Kaitlan Collins.
Despite insisting his innocence, Agnifilo admitted during Tuesday's arraignment that "Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are."
A trial date has not been scheduled at this time, per Deadline.
A 14-page indictment claimed Combs "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."
"As part of his pattern of abuse, Combs manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial s-- workers," the indictment elsewhere detailed.
TMZ spoke to Agnifilo after Combs was placed on suicide watch.