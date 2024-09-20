Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 'Not Suicidal at All' Despite Being Placed on Watch in NYC Prison, Rapper's Lawyer Insists

Sean "Diddy" Combs doesn't want to kill himself, according to his attorney.

The disgraced rapper's attorney insisted his client was not suicidal despite being placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, where Combs is currently being held without bail after he was arrested and charged with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution during an arraignment on Tuesday, September 17.