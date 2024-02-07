Kristin Cavallari Realizes She 'Dodged a F------' Bullet by Rejecting Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Her 20s: Saw 'Red Flags'
Kristin Cavallari is proud of her younger self's life choices.
During the Tuesday, February 6, episode of the Laguna Beach star's "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Cavallari, now 37, revealed Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently tied to a string of sexual assault allegations — persistently gave her extravagant gifts in an effort to score a date with her roughly 15 years ago.
Looking back on the situation, Cavallari realized she "dodged a f------" bullet after hearing news that his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a November 2023 lawsuit against the renowned rapper, now 57, whom she accused of raping her, physically abusing her and forcing her to engage in intercourse with male prostitutes during their 10-year relationship.
"I was 22, I believe, we had a mutual friend, he got my number, whatever," Cavallari recalled while telling the story of Combs' romantic efforts with the blonde bombshell. "He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I’ve ever seen. A huge teddy bear."
"I mean, it was like, 'Holy s---.' I mean, it was multiple people bringing s--- into my house," she continued, noting he additionally sent her bottles of his DeLeón tequila. "It was like s--- you see in a movie."
At the time, Cavallari claimed the "I'll Be Missing You" performer told the reality television personality he had a "TV crush" on her and wanted to take her out on a date in the real world.
- Kristin Cavallari Warns Fans To 'Trust Your Gut' As She Reveals Engagement To Jay Cutler Was CALLED OFF For Same Reason As Their Divorce
- Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Stephen Colletti After Split From Jay Cutler
- Kristin Cavallari Is 'Actively Dating' For 'The First Time' After Her Divorce From NFL Star Jay Cutler: 'I'm Having Fun'
Cavallari declined, though The Hills star admitted she'd be lying if she said she didn't consider it.
"I mean, there’s obviously a part where you’re like, 'Whoa, this guy is spoiling the out of me.' Like that’s so sweet, and I’ve never met this guy," the fashion designer detailed, adding the idea of dating the award-winning artist sounded exciting, however, all of his extravagant gifts seemed like a "red flag."
“Now, as an adult, I’m like, 'Red f——flag!'" Cavallari stated. "I mean, that’s some love-bombing kind of s---."
Regardless of rejection, Combs "kept asking [her] out" until Cavallari made it crystal clear she wasn't interested.
"I could never just go on a date with someone because it was so-and-so," the MTV alum explained. "I have always had to be attracted to you. … I don’t want to be the arm candy."
Cavallari's confessions come less than three months after Ventura settled her lawsuit with Combs — just one day after initially filing.
Combs' nightmare of allegations didn't end there, however, as three more women came forward accusing the rapper of similar actions.
One of the most recent accusations involved a girl, who was 17 at the time, claiming she was gang-raped and s-- trafficked by Combs when she was in the 11th grade.