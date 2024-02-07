Kristin Cavallari Realizes She 'Dodged a F------' Bullet by Rejecting Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Her 20s: Saw 'Red Flags'

Looking back on the situation, Cavallari realized she "dodged a f------" bullet after hearing news that his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a November 2023 lawsuit against the renowned rapper, now 57, whom she accused of raping her, physically abusing her and forcing her to engage in intercourse with male prostitutes during their 10-year relationship.

"I was 22, I believe, we had a mutual friend, he got my number, whatever," Cavallari recalled while telling the story of Combs' romantic efforts with the blonde bombshell. "He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I’ve ever seen. A huge teddy bear."