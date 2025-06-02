Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slept With Too Many Men in the Music Industry 'to Get Convicted,' Rival Suge Knight Claims

"Ray J and Puffy were lovers," Knight shockingly alleged, prompting Morgan to ask, "was that well known?"

In response, Knight insisted, "of course."

Ray J was enraged by the claims, however, as he almost immediately clapped back at the comments during a Twitch livestream.

"Now Suge is trying to say that me and Puffy are lovers, that me and Puffy are lovers, bro?" Ray J asked, seeming annoyed. "Really, that's how low you want to go, Suge? Ray J and Puffy are lovers?"

The "One Wish" rapper continued: "Suge is disappointing me and letting me know that Suge is a complete c---. I never thought that I would say that Suge is a c--- because I've always had Suge's back and I don't mean a--. Unbelievable, Suge. For you to showcase how dirty and dark you are and I've been supporting you even through the dark times."