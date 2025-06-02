Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slept With Too Many Men in the Music Industry 'to Get Convicted,' Rival Suge Knight Claims
Suge Knight made several wild claims about Sean "Diddy" Combs' sexuality.
In a recent interview from behind bars, the former Death Row Records CEO alleged Combs used to sleep with high-profile men in the music world — and he believes this secret could help protect him from going to prison for the rest of his life.
Combs, whose rivalry with Knight dates back decades, is in the midst of a federal trial after being arrested in September 2024 for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Does Sean 'Diddy' Combs Like Men?
"Puffy had s-- with too many higher up people in the industry — and I’m not talking about women — to get convicted," Knight claimed while speaking to Piers Morgan for his Uncensored talk show last week.
Confirming Knight was talking about men, Morgan asked, "you're talking about senior, male record company executives?" to which Knight replied: "Exactly."
During the interview, the felon — who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 — name-dropped one of the male Hollywood stars Combs allegedly was intimate with, accusing the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker and Ray J of being "lovers."
Suge Knight Claims Ray J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Were 'Lovers'
"Ray J and Puffy were lovers," Knight shockingly alleged, prompting Morgan to ask, "was that well known?"
In response, Knight insisted, "of course."
Ray J was enraged by the claims, however, as he almost immediately clapped back at the comments during a Twitch livestream.
"Now Suge is trying to say that me and Puffy are lovers, that me and Puffy are lovers, bro?" Ray J asked, seeming annoyed. "Really, that's how low you want to go, Suge? Ray J and Puffy are lovers?"
The "One Wish" rapper continued: "Suge is disappointing me and letting me know that Suge is a complete c---. I never thought that I would say that Suge is a c--- because I've always had Suge's back and I don't mean a--. Unbelievable, Suge. For you to showcase how dirty and dark you are and I've been supporting you even through the dark times."
Suge Knight Defends Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Knight surprisingly defended Combs as he expressed his belief that the music mogul should not be convicted of the crimes he was charged with, as OK! previously reported.
"Puffy, [is] not guilty for the things he did to these people," he insisted. "He’s guilty for being a cold, freaky man that wants freaky things done to him."
"Yeah, do Puffy do weird stuff?" Knight asked rhetorically, claiming Combs' strange desires shouldn't result in prison time.
"If Puffy got [on the] stand and told the truth, I know he’ll walk," Knight declared. "He probably was advised not to [testify]. But I feel, if he do tell his truth, he really would walk. He can humanize his own self, and the jury might give him a shot. But if they keep him sitting down, it's like he's scared to face the music. He should just have his faith in God, pull up his pants, and go up there and tell his truth."