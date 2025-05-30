Suge Knight Claims Rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Only 'Guilty' of One Thing — Being 'a Cold, Freaky Man'
Suge Knight took a surprising stance in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking trial.
The former CEO of Death Row Records — who is currently serving a 28-year voluntary manslaughter sentence — defended his longtime rival while providing his opinion on Combs' case during an interview from behind bars.
Appearing from prison on the Thursday, May 29, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Knight acknowledged Combs' dark past while insisting the Bad Boy Records founder shouldn't be convicted of the charges brought against him, which include s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Suge Knight Urges Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Tell the 'Truth'
"Puffy, [is] not guilty for the things he did to these people," Knight declared during his chat with broadcaster Piers Morgan. "He’s guilty for being a cold, freaky man that wants freaky things done to him."
"Yeah, do Puffy do weird stuff?" Knight continued, claiming Combs' freakiness shouldn't result in prison time. "If Puffy got [on the] stand and told the truth, I know he’ll walk."
Knight went on to analyze how parts of Combs' trial thus far have not proved he is guilty of the charges he faces.
Suge Knight Claims Cassie Ventura Testimony Didn't Prove Trafficking
For example, Knight alleged Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's testimony and those that followed didn't seem to prove the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's s-- trafficking charge.
"In the Cassie situation, they could not say he was having s-- with the man also, because that’ll make him like [it was an] orgy. It won’t be like s-- trafficking. It won’t be like forcing stuff to do," Knight claimed.
"At the end of the day, there’s no way Puffy should go to prison for the rest of his life," Knight declared of Combs, who pleaded not guilty to the federal charges made against him.
Suge Knight 'Feels Bad' for Ex-Assistant Capricorn Clark
During his interview, Knight also spoke about Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark — who previously worked for Knight before switching over to Bad Boy Records' posse.
Clark was among witnesses to testify thus far in Combs' trial, where she accused the "I Need a Girl" rapper of threatening to kill her after discovering she had known about Ventura's romance with Kid Cudi — who also took the stand last week.
The former assistant said under oath that she was threatened by Combs early on in her employment because she hadn't reveal her past history working for Knight.
On Thursday, Knight backed up Clark's claims, alleging he was aware Combs "beat the s--- out of" Clark years ago and had a Bad Boy Records executive give her a "check" to keep quiet about the reported assault.
"I feel bad for Capricorn on the simple fact that she went through a lot," Knight admitted, noting his belief that others involved in the situation should be held accountable for their actions.
Suge Knight: 'Puffy Should Definitely Walk Free'
At one point during the interview, Morgan pointed out how evidence shown in the trial has seemingly proven Combs' violence toward women, prompting Knight to state: "I’m not saying he’s not guilty of a majority of stuff he’s done."
Earlier this week, Knight appeared on NewsNation’s Cuomo, where he reiterated his stance that Combs should not be found guilty of the specific charges made against him.
"I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends, but Puffy should definitely walk free," he suggested to host Chris Cuomo. "The most important thing is that it was other executives that was involved in Puff’s life. And for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop."