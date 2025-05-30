Suge Knight Claims Rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Only 'Guilty' of One Thing — Being 'a Cold, Freaky Man'

"Puffy, [is] not guilty for the things he did to these people," Knight declared during his chat with broadcaster Piers Morgan. "He’s guilty for being a cold, freaky man that wants freaky things done to him."

"Yeah, do Puffy do weird stuff?" Knight continued, claiming Combs' freakiness shouldn't result in prison time. "If Puffy got [on the] stand and told the truth, I know he’ll walk."

Knight went on to analyze how parts of Combs' trial thus far have not proved he is guilty of the charges he faces.