or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ray J
OK LogoNEWS

Ray J Admits He Got 'Loud and Aggressive' With Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sons in 'Big Argument' Outside Club

Split photo of Ray J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Ray J got into an argument with Sean 'Diddy' Combs kids outside of a Halloween party.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ray J admitted he was involved in an altercation with Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons outside of a Halloween party in Los Angeles last weekend.

During an sit-down with Nicki Minaj on Instagram Live, he revealed he got into a "big argument right outside the club" with Quincy, Christian and Justin Combs over remarks he made about their father's ongoing legal issues.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TheShadeRoom/X
Article continues below advertisement

When Minaj asked him who "started" the fight, Ray J confessed, "This time, I think I got loud and aggressive."

"But it was the third time this happened," he added. "So I felt like I needed to stand up for myself, even though [they] was talking s--- and we was having crazy words. I was walking that way to avoid the issue, and so that’s what happened."

Article continues below advertisement
ray j
Source: MEGA

Ray J said he got 'loud and aggressive' when confronted.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video shared by The Shade Room, the "What I Need" singer said he had "nobody" with him during the argument and claimed that at one point, they "tried to rush" him. Fortunately for the singer, Chris Brown noticed what was going on and interrupted.

"I moved away from it," he continued. "I tried to talk some sense into what happened. Luckily, the homie Chris was there."

MORE ON:
Ray J

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown accused drugging raping victim sean diddy combs yacht
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown intervened in the argument, according to Ray J.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after Ray J said he never personally saw anything illegal happen at Diddy's parties.

“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out,” the “One Wish” artist said, referring to the disgraced music producers trafficking and racketeering charges. “I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed.”

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs family feuding million empire
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of rape in multiple lawsuits.

As OK! previously reported, Combs' properties in Miami and New York were searched by federal agents in connection with a human trafficking investigation in March. They seized a number of electronic devices, weapons, ammo, drugs and also found roughly 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

On September 16, he was arrested, and the following day, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution. The hip hop artist pleaded not guilty to all charges and his legal team requested he be released to in-home detention on a $50 million bond.

However, he was denied bail twice on the grounds he was a "danger" to the public and a "flight risk." He is expected to remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial.

Since his arrest, Combs has also been hit with multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.