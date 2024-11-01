Ray J Admits He Got 'Loud and Aggressive' With Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sons in 'Big Argument' Outside Club
Ray J admitted he was involved in an altercation with Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons outside of a Halloween party in Los Angeles last weekend.
During an sit-down with Nicki Minaj on Instagram Live, he revealed he got into a "big argument right outside the club" with Quincy, Christian and Justin Combs over remarks he made about their father's ongoing legal issues.
When Minaj asked him who "started" the fight, Ray J confessed, "This time, I think I got loud and aggressive."
"But it was the third time this happened," he added. "So I felt like I needed to stand up for myself, even though [they] was talking s--- and we was having crazy words. I was walking that way to avoid the issue, and so that’s what happened."
In the video shared by The Shade Room, the "What I Need" singer said he had "nobody" with him during the argument and claimed that at one point, they "tried to rush" him. Fortunately for the singer, Chris Brown noticed what was going on and interrupted.
"I moved away from it," he continued. "I tried to talk some sense into what happened. Luckily, the homie Chris was there."
- Ray J Claims Suge Knight 'Made a Lot of Good Points' About Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Chris Cuomo Interview: 'This Is Serious'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said Justin Bieber 'Knows Better' Than to Talk About 'Things He Does' With the Rapper in Alarming Joint 2011 Interview: Watch
- YouTuber Jeff Wittek Claims He Saw 'Live S--' at 1 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off Parties' in 2010
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This comes after Ray J said he never personally saw anything illegal happen at Diddy's parties.
“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out,” the “One Wish” artist said, referring to the disgraced music producers trafficking and racketeering charges. “I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed.”
As OK! previously reported, Combs' properties in Miami and New York were searched by federal agents in connection with a human trafficking investigation in March. They seized a number of electronic devices, weapons, ammo, drugs and also found roughly 1,000 bottles of baby oil.
On September 16, he was arrested, and the following day, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution. The hip hop artist pleaded not guilty to all charges and his legal team requested he be released to in-home detention on a $50 million bond.
However, he was denied bail twice on the grounds he was a "danger" to the public and a "flight risk." He is expected to remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial.
Since his arrest, Combs has also been hit with multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.