'The Cycle Continues': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian Slammed for Partying With Girlfriend 2 Days After Attending Dad's Court Appearance

Photo of Christian 'King' Combs and his girlfriend, Raven Tracy.
Source: MEGA

Christian 'King' Combs hasn't given up partying while his dad, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' remains behind bars.

Oct. 14 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Christian "King" appears to share his father's love for partying.

The 26-year-old was filmed dancing in a club with his girlfriend Raven Tracy just two days after supporting his father at the embattled rapper's court hearing, as seen in a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, October 13.

sean diddy combs son christian parties girlfriend video court
Source: @kingcombs/Instagram

The 26-year-old was filmed dancing in a club with his girlfriend just two days after supporting his father's court appearance.

In the viral clip, King could be seen circling a shot glass around his girlfriend's head before pouring the liquid substance into her mouth. The video also showed the famous offspring singing along to Mya’s 2000 track, "Best of Me, Part 2," which features his dad's longtime friend Jay-Z.

At one point, King declared he had "the baddest girl in the world," while their friends danced around them.

sean diddy combs son christian parties girlfriend video court
Source: MEGA

Christian 'King' Combs faced backlash for parting amid his dad's recent trafficking scandal.

King's night out didn't receive the best response from social media users following Diddy's arrest and alleged details surrounding the music mogul's infamous "freak offs," according to a 14-page indictment against the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper.

"It doesn't look that good for his daddy/ twin to be in jail for drugging women and he is named in that lawsuit.... and he feeding women drinks. I'm not saying he does it, but 👀👀," one critic noted. "As a lawyer, I would tell him to sit his silly a-- down away from cameras so the public can think he was distraught about his daddy, so they can look less menacing and guilty."

Source: @livebitez/Instagram
A second internet user agreed, adding: "This isn't what he should be doing with what his father is dealing with at this very moment 🤦🏿‍♂️. Especially feeding that woman liquor and then pushing her down to make her dance with him... THIS IS NOT A GOOD LOOK!"

"Dads about to be locked up for life and all this kid worrying about is having the hottest a-- in town and can't even keep it private lol," a third hater snubbed.

sean diddy combs son christian parties girlfriend video court
Source: MEGA

Christian 'King' Combs appeared to force his girlfriend to drink something from a shot glass.

"Like father like son," a fourth person declared, while a fifth claimed: "The cycle continues... He'll end up like his dad."

A few viewers of the video referenced a lawsuit filed against King in April, when Grace O'Marcaigh accused Diddy's son of sexually assaulting her while onboard a yacht the Combs family had chartered in December 2022.

sean diddy combs son christian parties girlfriend video court
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Christian 'King' was also sued for sexual assault in April.

Grace — who sued King for sexual assault, sexual harassment and causing emotional distress — said she was working as a stewardess on the luxury boat when he pressured her to take a shot of tequila he poured for her.

The yacht employee soon suspected the drink was spiked, as King allegedly proceeded to corner her in the boat's cinema, where he groped her legs, chest and private parts while supposedly trying to force her to perform oral s-- before someone walked in and she was able to get away.

