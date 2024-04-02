Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son King Celebrates 26th Birthday With Lively Party 1 Week After He Was Handcuffed During Father's Home Raids
King Combs didn't let anything stop him from celebrating his birthday.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' son marked turning the age of 26 with a lavish party on Monday night, April 1 — just one week after he found himself in handcuffs when federal Homeland Security agents raided his father's Los Angeles and Miami homes.
King, whose real name is Christian, didn't seem at all fazed by his dad remaining the subject of an ongoing s-- trafficking investigation and five sexual assault-related lawsuits, as he shared bits and pieces of his fun-filled evening via his Instagram Story.
One upload showcased King turning up with friends and family in a silver shirt and large diamond chain. At one point, the birthday boy even had a woman sitting on his lap as he sat back and enjoyed.
The famous offspring shared a photo of his birthday cake, alongside the caption "it's lit."
King's birthday party was simultaneously thrown alongside a pre-planned club performance by the aspiring artist, according to a news publication.
His Monday night birthday celebration was quite the changeup from how he and his brother Justin Combs, 30, spent their Monday a week prior on March 25, when federal agents detained the siblings outside of Diddy's Holmby Hills mansion.
The brothers were released several hours later and were allowed back on the property to gather a few of their things.
- Ashton Kutcher Admitted 'There's a Lot I Can't Tell' About Friendship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prior to Producer's Trafficking Investigation
- Al B. Sure! Hints Sean 'Diddy' Combs May Have Caused His 2022 Coma Amid Rapper's Sexual Assault Lawsuits: 'Stay Tuned'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disables Instagram Comments as He Returns to Social Media With Photos of Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Just days after the home raid went down — and Diddy fled the country — King uploaded a cryptic message to social media, stating, "stop with the [cap]🧢," which is slang for stop lying.
The subtle statement seemed to be directed toward accusations against the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, who has been hit with a string of serious accusations including human trafficking, rape, physical abuse, sexual assault, harassment and more.
Diddy has also branded the disturbing allegations as lies, as he released a statement after the first four lawsuits (all filed by women) were made against him.
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," the award-winning artist declared in December 2023. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
Page Six reported details about King's birthday and pre-planned club performance.