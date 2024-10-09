Sean 'Diddy' Combs Paid Male Escort $6 Million in Hush Money Years Before Disgraced Star's Arrest for Trafficking and Prostitution
A male escort allegedly hired by Sean "Diddy" Combs was paid $6 million by the disgraced star to stay silent on the abuse he endured, RadarOnline.com revealed.
According to the report, the s-- worker signed a NDA with the hush money deal several years ago so he would be prohibited from telling his story — however, he wound up sharing his experience with prosecutors once the rapper was arrested on trafficking and racketeering charges last month.
The escort said he was a victim of sexual abuse and was hired as a s-- slave to engage in intimate acts with the mogul, 54, and his girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura, 38.
Despite the payoff, an insider told the news outlet that the settlement "did not prevent the man from telling his version of what happened between him and Ventura to federal prosecutors and the grand jury."
However, the alleged victim's actions could actually hinder other people's testimonies against Combs.
"You can expect the defense will argue anyone who engaged with Diddy did so consensually and for their own reasons — whether that was money, career advancement or romantic interest," the source stated. "How can someone allege to be a victim if they shook someone down and ended up profiting millions of dollars?"
OK! reported on the escort speaking with prosecutors earlier this month, with a source explaining to RadarOnline.com, "Evidence was presented to the grand jury about Diddy's association to the witness. The line of questioning focused on how their association formed, the extent of their association, and whether the association was confined to one geographical location or whether the witness was flown from one location to another."
The man in question told prosecutors he attended one of Combs' "freak off" parties, where the star allegedly forced people to engage in sexual acts while he watched or filmed them.
On September 16, Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Paperwork claimed the "Coming Home" vocalist "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years. Diddy pled not guilty.
Weeks after he was locked up, lawyer Tony Buzbee announced he would be representing 120 individuals who are suing Combs.
The attorney also noted several days later that any celebrities who participated in Diddy's illegal activities, knew about them or helped cover up the father-of-seven's actions could be hit with a lawsuit as well. However, Buzbee noted that stars could settle the matter financially outside of court without ever being identified to the public.