Sean 'Diddy' Combs Paid Male Escort $6 Million in Hush Money Years Before Disgraced Star's Arrest for Trafficking and Prostitution

A male escort allegedly hired by Sean "Diddy" Combs was paid $6 million by the disgraced star to stay silent on the abuse he endured, RadarOnline.com revealed.

According to the report, the s-- worker signed a NDA with the hush money deal several years ago so he would be prohibited from telling his story — however, he wound up sharing his experience with prosecutors once the rapper was arrested on trafficking and racketeering charges last month.