Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Woman Who Claims Disgraced Star Drugged and Raped Her in NYC When She Was 16
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with yet another lawsuit.
On Monday, January 13, an anonymous woman sued the disgraced rapper and two of his staffers, claiming she was drugged and raped by Combs when she was just 16 years old in 2000.
Though decades have passed, she cited the NYC Victims of Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act, which "allows victims of gender-based violence to file a civil lawsuit against their abuser" regardless of the timeline.
According to the woman, she crossed paths with the Bad Boy Records founder, 55, as she was leaving a babysitting job in Manhattan. The building she was babysitting at is where a "well-known woman whom the defendant was in a relationship also resided." The suit didn't identify the female celebrity in question, however, he was in a public romance with Jennifer Lopez, 55, from 1999 to 2001.
"Combs engaged her in conversation, asking where she was going so late at night, and that it was not safe for her to be walking alone," her suit read.
The woman claimed she brushed off his offer to drive her to the nearby place she lived with her parents, but "after much cajoling by Combs, she agreed and got into his car … something [the] plaintiff would come to regret forever."
She soon realized they were not heading in the direction on her home, and though she felt "scared," she accepted the drink they gave her to "calm her down," though the beverage left her "groggy and unsteady."
The men "proceeded to a location where she was sexually assaulted by Combs," the lawsuit stated, claiming after the alleged crime, they dropped her off in her building's lobby.
The "I Need a Girl" vocalist's lawyers have consistently denied the accusations they've made against him.
"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or s-- trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor," his legal team stated. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."
As OK! reported, in addition to the dozens of lawsuits Combs is facing, he was arrested in September on s-trafficking and racketeering charges. The star pleaded not guilty but was denied bail, meaning he'll remain in a Brooklyn prison until his trial begins in May.
Combs' mother and his seven children have stood by his side throughout the ordeal, even posting a birthday tribute to him on Instagram when he turned 55 in November.
After the family sang him "Happy Birthday" during a phone call from jail, he told his children, "I love ya'll. I love ya'll so much. I can't wait to see y'all. And I just wanna say I'm proud of ya'll. Especially the girls. I mean, all of ya'll, just for being strong."
