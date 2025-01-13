Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Woman Who Claims Disgraced Star Drugged and Raped Her in NYC When She Was 16

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with yet another lawsuit.

On Monday, January 13, an anonymous woman sued the disgraced rapper and two of his staffers, claiming she was drugged and raped by Combs when she was just 16 years old in 2000.

Though decades have passed, she cited the NYC Victims of Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act, which "allows victims of gender-based violence to file a civil lawsuit against their abuser" regardless of the timeline.