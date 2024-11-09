Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Request for $50 Million Bail Package in Fourth Prison Release Attempt

According to the Associated Press, the "Coming Home" artist's lawyers put forth a "far more robust" bail proposal that would include 24/7 security monitoring and complete restrictions on his ability to contact anyone other than his attorneys. He would also surrender passports belonging to him and his family members. Their past attempts at trying to get Combs, 55, out of jail were denied by the judge.

Per court papers, the mogul's team alleged that new evidence that “makes clear that the government’s case is thin” against Combs and that their claim that the infamous 2016 video of him physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura took place during a freak off" was not true. The legal team claimed the encounter was simply "a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship."