Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Request for $50 Million Bail Package in Fourth Prison Release Attempt
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team is working overtime to try to get him out of prison to prepare for his trial in May.
On Friday, November 8, the disgraced rapper's attorneys filed a fourth request in Manhattan federal court proposing a new $50 million bail package in an attempt to have Combs released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he's been since his September arrest for alleged s-- trafficking and racketeering.
According to the Associated Press, the "Coming Home" artist's lawyers put forth a "far more robust" bail proposal that would include 24/7 security monitoring and complete restrictions on his ability to contact anyone other than his attorneys. He would also surrender passports belonging to him and his family members. Their past attempts at trying to get Combs, 55, out of jail were denied by the judge.
Per court papers, the mogul's team alleged that new evidence that “makes clear that the government’s case is thin” against Combs and that their claim that the infamous 2016 video of him physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura took place during a freak off" was not true. The legal team claimed the encounter was simply "a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship."
On September 16, Combs, who pled not guilty, was taken into custody in New York City and charged with s-- trafficking and racketeering. Several people have also sued the Making the Band alum for alleged s----- assault. Many have claimed Combs "distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims" to take advantage of them.
As OK! previously reported, an anonymous party planner recently came forward claiming they witnessed one of the A-lister's "freak offs" where women were allegedly coerced into "elaborate and produced s-- performances."
"Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again," the mystery female said in a recent interview of the mirrors placed all over the venue. "You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having s-- on the floor, on the couches, wherever."
"He was hiring both men and women who called themselves ‘models,’ but it seemed obvious, at least to me, that they were actually s-- workers," she continued. "It was definitely a vibe he wanted to put out there, that everywhere you looked there would be s-- happening. It was wall-to-wall debauchery."
Following Combs' arrest, one of his lawyers Marc Agnifilo said in a statement, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."