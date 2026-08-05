Politics Sean Hannity Rejects Fox News' Own Poll Showing Democrat Leading Texas Senate Race: 'I Don't Believe It' Source: MEGA An incredulous Sean Hannity rejected his own network's poll that showed Texas Democrat James Talarico leading embattled Ken Paxton in the Senate race. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News host Sean Hannity flatly rejected his own network's polling data during a live segment on Tuesday, August 4. During a heated debate with former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on his primetime show, Hannity was pressed on a recent Fox News poll showing Democrat James Talarico leading Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton by 3 points (51 percent to 48 percent) in the Texas U.S. Senate race. In response to the figures, Hannity declared, "I don't believe it for two seconds. Not for two."

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'Did You Read Your Own Poll?'

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity doesn't believe Fox News' poll that has Democrat James Talarico leading Republican Ken Paxton.

The clash began when Hannity launched into a series of sharp political criticisms against Talarico. The former NYC mayor, a Democrat, cut in to present a reality check using Fox News' own internal metrics. "Did you read your own poll today where Talarico is beating Paxton?” he asked Hannity.

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Source: MEGA Sean Hannity shaded James Talarico and his beliefs.

Rather than debating the survey's methodology, Hannity flatly dismissed the numbers and pivoted back to culture-war talking points about Talarico's platform. “So, you think ‘Six-Gender Talarico,’ who believes God is non-binary, who believes biological men should play women’s sports, and believes that biological men should have access to abortion...” the Fox News host sputtered. De Blasio emphasized that Talarico is gaining momentum by focusing on "common-sense, kitchen-table issues," branding the unexpected Democratic lead in a historically deep-red state as "the worst nightmare for Republicans."

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'You're Gonna Be Surprised'

Source: MEGA Bill De Blasio told Sean Hannity that 'young voters' appear to be siding with Democrats.

When Hannity mentioned a few wayward Democrats, including Sen. John Fetterman, leaning towards the Republicans, calling it a “canary in the coal mine,” De Blasio blasted him. “Nope," he replied. "Young voters are gonna change these elections. You’re gonna be surprised, and they’re gonna be with the Democrats." The Texas Senate seat has become highly volatile following a contentious Republican primary cycle in which Paxton unseated longtime incumbent John Cornyn after securing an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Source: MEGA A recent Fox News poll has James Talarico three points up on his Republican rival.