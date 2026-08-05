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Sean Hannity Rejects Fox News' Own Poll Showing Democrat Leading Texas Senate Race: 'I Don't Believe It'

Sean Hannity
Source: MEGA

An incredulous Sean Hannity rejected his own network's poll that showed Texas Democrat James Talarico leading embattled Ken Paxton in the Senate race.

Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

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Fox News host Sean Hannity flatly rejected his own network's polling data during a live segment on Tuesday, August 4.

During a heated debate with former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on his primetime show, Hannity was pressed on a recent Fox News poll showing Democrat James Talarico leading Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton by 3 points (51 percent to 48 percent) in the Texas U.S. Senate race.

In response to the figures, Hannity declared, "I don't believe it for two seconds. Not for two."

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'Did You Read Your Own Poll?'

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Sean Hannity
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity doesn't believe Fox News' poll that has Democrat James Talarico leading Republican Ken Paxton.

The clash began when Hannity launched into a series of sharp political criticisms against Talarico.

The former NYC mayor, a Democrat, cut in to present a reality check using Fox News' own internal metrics.

"Did you read your own poll today where Talarico is beating Paxton?” he asked Hannity.

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Sean Hannity ,James Talarico
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity shaded James Talarico and his beliefs.

Rather than debating the survey's methodology, Hannity flatly dismissed the numbers and pivoted back to culture-war talking points about Talarico's platform.

“So, you think ‘Six-Gender Talarico,’ who believes God is non-binary, who believes biological men should play women’s sports, and believes that biological men should have access to abortion...” the Fox News host sputtered.

De Blasio emphasized that Talarico is gaining momentum by focusing on "common-sense, kitchen-table issues," branding the unexpected Democratic lead in a historically deep-red state as "the worst nightmare for Republicans."

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'You're Gonna Be Surprised'

Sean Hannity
Source: MEGA

Bill De Blasio told Sean Hannity that 'young voters' appear to be siding with Democrats.

When Hannity mentioned a few wayward Democrats, including Sen. John Fetterman, leaning towards the Republicans, calling it a “canary in the coal mine,” De Blasio blasted him.

“Nope," he replied. "Young voters are gonna change these elections. You’re gonna be surprised, and they’re gonna be with the Democrats."

The Texas Senate seat has become highly volatile following a contentious Republican primary cycle in which Paxton unseated longtime incumbent John Cornyn after securing an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Sean Hannity ,James Talarico
Source: MEGA

A recent Fox News poll has James Talarico three points up on his Republican rival.

The Fox News poll sampled more than 1,000 registered Texas voters. It revealed that Talarico commands a massive 68 percent of independent voters and has broken into the GOP base — capturing support from 24 percent of non-MAGA Republicans.

Political analysts point out that Paxton's general election campaign has been weighed down by extensive personal and political baggage.

These include his historic state house impeachment, multiple legal scandals and questions regarding a staff plea deal involving a child predator.

The Fox News survey is not an isolated outlier. Multiple separate non-partisan surveys released in the same window — including data from Texas Public Opinion Research showing Talarico up 45 percent to 40 percent — confirm a narrow but steady lead for the Democratic challenger. In response to these shifting dynamics, non-partisan election trackers like the Cook Political Report officially downgraded the race from "Likely Republican" to "Lean Republican.”

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