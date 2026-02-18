NEWS Stephen Colbert Goes off at CBS for Claiming They Didn't Block Interview With Donald Trump Critic: 'So Surprised' Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube The Late Show's Stephen Colbert cried foul on CBS' excuse for booting his interview. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 18 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert blasted CBS’ claims that the network barred him from airing a sit-down interview with Democratic Texas Rep. James Talarico because of an FCC rule. Colbert revealed on the Monday, February 16, episode of The Late Show that CBS lawyers barred him from airing the interview, citing concerns over the FCC’s “equal time” rule. The network issued a statement denying they "prohibited" the interview, claiming they only provided "legal guidance" that airing it could require them to offer similar airtime to Talarico’s primary opponents, such as Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Dismissed CBS Claims as Capitulation to Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert frequently roasts President Donald Trump on his shows.

“THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options,” CBS wrote. To bypass broadcast regulations, the full 15-minute interview was released exclusively on The Late Show’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, reaching over 5 million views as of Wednesday morning, February 18. Colbert dismissed CBS’ explanation as "c---" and "butts-covering" on his Tuesday, February 17, show, arguing that the network was caving to perceived pressure from the Trump administration and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Said CBS Lawyers Approved of Every Script Despite Citing FCC Rules

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA FCC Chair Brendan Carr has been accused of capitulating to Donald Trump.

On Tuesday's show, Colbert held up a printed copy of the statement and revealed that “every word” of his Monday night script — which called out the nixing of the Talarico interview — was “approved by CBS’s lawyers who for the record approve every script that goes on the air.” “In fact, between the monologue I did last night and before I did the second act talking about this issue, I had to go backstage. I got called backstage to get more notes from these lawyers – something that had never ever happened before – and they told us the language they wanted me to use to describe that equal time exception,” he continued. “And I used that language. So, I don’t know what this is about.” During the nixed interview, Talarico stated, "I think Donald Trump is worried that we're about to flip Texas," which drew significant audience cheers and viral attention.

'FCC You'

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert loves to roast President Donald Trump.