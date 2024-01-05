OK Magazine
Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Gets Trolled Online for Going Barefoot During Their Lakers Game Date: 'Gives Me the Ick'

selena gomezs boyfriend benny blanco trolled barefoot
Source: mega
Jan. 5 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez has already hit back at haters who shaded her relationship with Benny Blanco, but that didn't stop internet trolls from picking on her man once again.

The pair stepped out to the Los Angeles Lakers' home game on Wednesday, January 3, and social media users were in shock to see that in some photos from the night, Blanco was barefoot!

selena gomezs boyfriend benny blanco trolled barefoot
Source: mega

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating for over six months.

In most of the snaps, the music producer, 35, was wearing a pair of white Birkenstock slides, but in one photo posted on GQ's social media page, he had slipped his feet out and had them touching the floor.

People were surprised to say the least, with one person commenting on a photo of the scene, "Having your dogs out on the sideline is wild behavior."

selena gomezs boyfriend benny blanco trolled barefoot
Source: mega

The music producer slipped off his shoes at one point during the game.

"Toes out for a dude court side should be a lifetime ban," said another social media user, with a third quipping, "Anything is better than a barefoot grown man."

"His jacket and his bare feet out in public both give me the ick," added a female fan.

Despite raising eyebrows with his fashion choice, many admirers noticed how calm and happy Gomez, 31, appeared.

selena gomezs boyfriend benny blanco trolled barefoot
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

Gomez called her man 'better than anyone' she's ever dated in the past.

"Selena looks so happy and free. I love this for her😍," one supporter said, while another commented, "I love them ❤️🔥 their love looks so real and not fake like others."

"Everyone’s hating but they both look genuinely happy and I’m happy for them," a third penned. "Stop looking at his dawgs everyone."

Another person who didn't mind the barefoot look was Travis Kelce, who gave the post a "like." The NFL star offering his seal of approval comes as no surprise since the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have been friends for years.

As OK! reported, the Rare Beauty founder defended their relationship last year after some people pointed out that Blanco seemed to diss her while praising her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2020.

"I’ve been in therapy since I was 18," she stated in response. "I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve ... I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing."

selena
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The 'Rare' singer shared this sweet shot on Instagram.

The Only Murders in the Building lead also called Blanco "better than anyone I’ve ever been with."

"I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done," Gomez concluded. "If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in my life at all."

