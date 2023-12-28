Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to New Boyfriend Benny Blanco at Art Exhibit as Romance Heats Up: Photos
On Wednesday, December 27, Selena Gomez shared some cute photos of herself and Benny Blanco cuddling up at an art exhibit.
In the first image, the Rare Beauty founder took a selfie in a kaleidoscope mirrored art piece as the music producer wrapped his arms around her from behind. The singer smiled wide with her brown locks flowing in casual waves.
In another snap, Gomez featured Blanco in front of the pink and silver art installation. The 35-year-old wore quilted oversized pants along with a quilted jacket that featured some colorful fans.
In a third image, the brunette beauty posted another part of the exhibition, which was also mirrored and featured a series of figures dressed up in scarves and hats.
The couple’s adorable outing came after Gomez revealed she was in a new relationship on December 7. However, shortly after her announcement, haters began to leave comments on social media dissing Gomez and her new boo.
One user particularly rubbed the star the wrong way when they wrote, "If I had Selena’s fortune after recording [Only Murders in the Building], I would take a year off. Traveling around the world, meeting new people, new cultures. Selena is very attached to her family, I honestly think this impedes her personal development. Always surrounded by many friends and also by people who speak badly of her."
The critic continued: "This is a lack of self-love, who doesn't know themselves. I don’t think he’s a bad guy, but he clearly said things in the past to hurt her. You don’t need to stop talking to the guy, but forgive him to the point of dating. I think it’s too much, this is a lack of self-love."
The hater was referring to an old comment Blanco made, in which he praised her ex Justin Bieber and seemingly dissed Gomez.
Gomez clapped back at the individual, writing, "Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve/ I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing."
Gomez has since shared a series of loved-up photos of herself and Blanco on Instagram and even opened up about the relationship in a recent interview.
In the sit-down with Vogue México y Latinoamérica published on December 21, the Disney alum discussed what aspects of a romance are most important to her.
"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," she told the reporter. "It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."