Selena Gomez Declares She'll 'Never Be With a F---boy Again' as Singer Goes on Rampage After Cuddling With Her New Man
Selena Gomez won't be "Single Soon."
After confirming her relationship with Benny Blanco on Thursday, December 7, the award-winning artist went on a social media rampage, fiercely defending her new romance.
Gomez fended off haters after trolls quickly began criticizing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum for dating the record producer despite him seemingly snubbing her in a 2020 interview promoting the hit song "Lonely," Blanco's collaboration with the Rare Beauty founder's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
One specific message seemed to tick off Gomez, as the critic claimed: "If I had Selena’s fortune after recording [Only Murders in the Building], I would take a year off. Traveling around the world, meeting new people, new cultures. Selena is very attached to her family, I honestly think this impedes her personal development. Always surrounded by many friends and also by people who speak badly of her."
"This is a lack of self-love, who doesn't know themselves. I don’t think he’s a bad guy, but he clearly said things in the past to hurt her. You don’t need to stop talking to the guy, but forgive him to the point of dating. I think it’s too much, this is a lack of self-love," the Instagram user continued.
Gomez didn't hesitate to clap back at the comment, writing: "Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve/ I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing."
"Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f----boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint," the "Love You Like a Love Song" vocalist declared.
Further gushing over her new man, Gomez expressed in response to another hater, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."
"He's still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts," she fired back at a separate troll.
Confused why people couldn't simply be happy Gomez found love after years of failed relationships and being single, the Spring Breakers actress said in the comments section of a fan account's post: "I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done."
"If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in my life at all," Gomez sternly concluded.