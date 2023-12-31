Selena Gomez Cozies Up to Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Sweet New Picture Ahead of New Year's Eve
Still going strong! Selena Gomez isn't afraid to flaunt her new relationship with Benny Blanco on all over her social media page. On Saturday, December 30, one day before New Year's Eve, the "Single Soon" songstress, 31, wore a gray sweater while the producer, who sported a multi-colored hoodie, kissed her on the cheek.
The photo looked to be taken on a sunny day, as there was a large body of water in the background.
As OK! previously reported, the Disney Channel alum recently went on an art date exhibit with her man, posting some to her Instagram Story. In the snaps, the couple took a selfie in a kaleidoscope mirrored art piece.
Prior to that, she uploaded a photo dump, with two snapshots of them together, writing, "New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍."
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum recently revealed she was dating Blanco after sharing a snap of the pair cuddling — though she barely showed his face. She later confirmed they were an item in the comments section on Instagram.
When some trolls commented on her new relationship, she made it clear she's overjoyed with Blanco, 35.
"This is my happiest," she declared. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in another comment.
Additionally, the actress is "so proud to be with Benny" and "her family absolutely approves," a source spilled of their romance.
"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time. They make an adorable couple," the insider continued. "They both feel so good that it's all out there in the public."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the two seem in it for the long haul, the brunette beauty will be just fine if the romance fizzles.
"If things work out with Benny, great. If they don’t, that’s OK, too," another source told Life & Style. "She knows what she’s doing."