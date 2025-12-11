Selena Gomez Goes Braless as She Cuddles Up to Husband Benny Blanco in PDA-Packed Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez gave fans a warm peek into her newly married life with husband Benny Blanco, sharing a fresh batch of PDA-filled photos on Instagram while keeping her vibe laid-back and cozy.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shared PDA-filled photos with her husband, Benny Blanco.

In the carousel, the “Single Soon” hitmaker went braless in a simple white tank top as she snapped a sunny selfie, flashing a peace sign while relaxing outside. From there, the photos got even sweeter, showing Gomez tucked into Blanco’s chest as he kissed her head, along with another shot of her resting comfortably on his shoulder.

One pic showed the two cuddled up during a night out, laughing together at an arcade-style venue, and another featured them cozying up at what appeared to be a stadium event.

The couple also shared a playful restaurant moment, with the brunette beauty leaning over to hug the music producer as he smiled for the camera.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The singer went braless in a casual white tank top for a selfie.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love.

“happy Selena is my favorite♥️♥️,” one wrote.

Another added, “your photo dumps are our favorite!! we love YOU❤️.”

A third jumped, writing, “Oh yes, she really is our Selena, guys 😍😍.”

The post comes just days after the Only Murders in the Building star shared a warm timelapse clip celebrating what she called “our first Christmas as a married couple.”

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The pair recently decorated their Christmas tree in an Instagram clip.

In the sweet video, Gomez lounged in a sweatshirt and pantless-style shorts as she leaned in to kiss Blanco while they decorated their Christmas tree. The two sat on the floor surrounded by lights, ornaments and open boxes, taking in their at-home holiday moment.

Gomez and Blanco tied the knot in California on September 27 after nearly two years of dating.

The Disney Channel alum — who famously dated Justin Bieber — hasn’t shied away from talking about her relationship with Blanco or how deeply it’s changed her life.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” she said in 2024, years after they first collaborated on tracks like 2015’s “Same Old Love” and 2019’s “I Can't Get Enough.”

Gomez added, “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Source: MEGA The couple is already thinking about starting a family.

Blanco has been equally open, gushing over their connection while admitting things were strictly professional when they first met over a decade ago.

"I met Selena when she was 16. We didn’t work together until many years later," he spilled to InStyle, recalling how her mom initially reached out, hoping he’d collaborate with her on a record deal. "They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that s--- until it happened to me."

He added, "And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."

Blanco also revealed that they’re already thinking about their future family.