Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course
Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.
On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.
In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around due to the club's strict dress code rules.
Hillcrest's official site promises to provide their members and families with "the highest standards," which likely does not include public urination on the course's precisely kept grounds.
Meanwhile, this was not the first time Bieber exposed himself in public.
In 2013, footage of the "Peaches" singer urinating in a restaurant's mop bucket while screaming "f**k Bill Clinton!" went viral. As OK! previously reported, Bieber appeared intoxicated in the clip as his friends laughed and encouraged his foul behavior.
Way back in 2012, Bieber also caused quite the stir when he refused to take a photo with a fan while heading to the bathroom to relieve himself.
Following the incident, Bieber wrote: "Thru [sic] all the rumors... all the stories... through all the people who are mad at me because I didn't stop for a pic when I'm running to take a piss so i don't piss myself (I'm not a robot. let me piss first.)"
"Gotta just Kill em with Kindness. I know my responsibility. but sometimes i just gotta hurry up and take a piss though. lol," the "Never Say Never" musician wrote later in a tweet.
Bieber's comfort with himself doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as his wife, Hailey Bieber, even recently divulged details of the intimate part of the lovebirds' sex lives.
The model explained how she and her husband are "mostly night sex" people, explicitly sharing that their favorite position is "doggy style."
The brunette bombshell added that the couple keeps their love making to the bedroom sheets, so it seems the "Ghost" vocalist is the only one from the relationship putting his private parts on public display.