Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Way back in 2012, Bieber also caused quite the stir when he refused to take a photo with a fan while heading to the bathroom to relieve himself.

Following the incident, Bieber wrote: "Thru [sic] all the rumors... all the stories... through all the people who are mad at me because I didn't stop for a pic when I'm running to take a piss so i don't piss myself (I'm not a robot. let me piss first.)"

INSIDE HAILEY & JUSTIN BIEBER'S TWISTED LOVE TRIANGLE WITH FORMER FLAME SELENA GOMEZ

"Gotta just Kill em with Kindness. I know my responsibility. but sometimes i just gotta hurry up and take a piss though. lol," the "Never Say Never" musician wrote later in a tweet.