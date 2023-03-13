Hailey Bieber Looks Unbothered By Ongoing Selena Gomez Drama At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party: See Photos
What drama? Hailey Bieber seemed carefree while strutting along the red carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on the night of Sunday, March 12.
The stunning model payed no attention to recent social media tensions surrounding her and husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, as she appeared to maintain a positive demeanor throughout the star-studded evening.
Bieber was dressed to impress in a daring black ensemble. Her custom-made Saint Laurent gown had an asymmetric long-sleeve detail, as one of the arms extended into a glove while the other had a large bow accent on the shoulder and split around the elbow before draping all the way down to the floor.
The Rhode Skin founder styled her recently chopped hair in loose waves, keeping one side tucked behind the ear to showcase a shimmering pair of silver earrings.
The dazzling design was made of contrasting black materials — which made the simple look even more of a standout style.
As OK! previously reported, Bieber walked solo along Vanity Fair's red carpet, as her husband, 29, decided to ditch his wife and enter the venue through "a back entrance," where he "met her inside," according to a source.
“Justin did not look well. He was hunched over and wearing a blanket," the insider noted, as an attendee claimed he appeared "tormented" and "unwell."
All eyes have been on the Biebers as social media users are seemingly waiting for their marriage to crumble while tensions rise between the 26-year-old model and Gomez, 30.
Despite internet critics labeling the covergirl a "bully" and accusing the "Sorry" singer of being the root of all problems relating to the online war, the Biebers — who tied the knot in 2018 — seem to be doing just fine.
"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this. She's been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," a source previously spilled. "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."