Selena Gomez Exposes Midriff in Tiny Black Tube Top as She's Spotted With Fiancé Benny Blanco in L.A.
Sultry selfies come "naturally" to Selena Gomez.
The pop star, 32, bared her midriff in a revealing mirror selfie on Monday, July 14.
The "Single Soon" singer rocked a tiny black tube top that exposed her belly button and lower stomach. She paired the strapless garment with black leggings and a matching phone case as she snapped a mirror selfie. Several of her Rare Beauty products were spread across her vanity, including a pink makeup travel case and a cup with a dozen brushes.
Her all-pink bedroom could be seen in the background, featuring a blush lamp, rug, wallpaper and floral artwork.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Date Night in California
Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, stepped out for a romantic date night at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, July 13. The actress wore a black blazer, top and shoulder bag with a tassel, while her man rocked a yellow floral-print shirt and tan loafers. Gomez shielded her face from paparazzi while walking to her car, as Blanco guided her with a hand around her waist.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Engaged?
The couple got engaged in December 2024 after dating for just over a year. Although they have not yet confirmed a wedding date, things are reportedly better than ever in their relationship.
"They’re so comfortable together, they just fit," an insider told a news outlet. "He is truly her biggest supporter."
Not only are their personalities in sync, but their sexual chemistry is allegedly "very hot" as well.
"It’s obvious they’re enjoying fireworks in the bedroom," the source dished. "People are happy for Selena. It’s no secret she’s had some bad luck with her love life, so for her to finally meet a guy that adores her and is solid that she’s wildly attracted to feels well-deserved."
In June, Blanco, 37, explained how he met the Disney alum when she was just 16. Her mom contacted him in hopes he could help her with a record deal, but they didn't collaborate until several years later.
"They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with...I never believed that s--- until it happened to me," he told an outlet. "And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."
The producer hopes to build a family with his woman one day.
"I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing," he revealed. "I'm just dreaming and praying every day."