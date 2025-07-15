or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Selena Gomez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Selena Gomez Exposes Midriff in Tiny Black Tube Top as She's Spotted With Fiancé Benny Blanco in L.A.

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA/@selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez flashed her stomach in a revealing top after a romantic date night with fiancé Benny Blanco.

By:

July 15 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sultry selfies come "naturally" to Selena Gomez.

The pop star, 32, bared her midriff in a revealing mirror selfie on Monday, July 14.

Article continues below advertisement

selena gomez exposes midriff tiny black tube top benny blanco la
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez featured her beauty brand in a mirror selfie.

The "Single Soon" singer rocked a tiny black tube top that exposed her belly button and lower stomach. She paired the strapless garment with black leggings and a matching phone case as she snapped a mirror selfie. Several of her Rare Beauty products were spread across her vanity, including a pink makeup travel case and a cup with a dozen brushes.

Her all-pink bedroom could be seen in the background, featuring a blush lamp, rug, wallpaper and floral artwork.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Date Night in California

selena gomez exposes midriff tiny black tube top benny blanco la
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco.

Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, stepped out for a romantic date night at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, July 13. The actress wore a black blazer, top and shoulder bag with a tassel, while her man rocked a yellow floral-print shirt and tan loafers. Gomez shielded her face from paparazzi while walking to her car, as Blanco guided her with a hand around her waist.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Engaged?

selena gomez exposes midriff tiny black tube top benny blanco la
Source: MEGA

Benny Blanco popped the question to Selena Gomez at the end of 2024.

The couple got engaged in December 2024 after dating for just over a year. Although they have not yet confirmed a wedding date, things are reportedly better than ever in their relationship.

"They’re so comfortable together, they just fit," an insider told a news outlet. "He is truly her biggest supporter."

Not only are their personalities in sync, but their sexual chemistry is allegedly "very hot" as well.

"It’s obvious they’re enjoying fireworks in the bedroom," the source dished. "People are happy for Selena. It’s no secret she’s had some bad luck with her love life, so for her to finally meet a guy that adores her and is solid that she’s wildly attracted to feels well-deserved."

selena gomez exposes midriff tiny black tube top benny blanco la
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have not announced a wedding date.

In June, Blanco, 37, explained how he met the Disney alum when she was just 16. Her mom contacted him in hopes he could help her with a record deal, but they didn't collaborate until several years later.

"They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with...I never believed that s--- until it happened to me," he told an outlet. "And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."

The producer hopes to build a family with his woman one day.

"I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing," he revealed. "I'm just dreaming and praying every day."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.