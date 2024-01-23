Selena Gomez Admits She'll 'Never Look Like This Again' as She Compares Bikini Photos From 2013 to Now

"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and nobody knows the real story so, I just want people to know that you're beautiful and wonderful," Gomez expressed. "And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s--- but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me."

"So yeah, not a model, never will be. I think they’re awesome, mind you, I just am definitely not that so that’s it, this is getting a little too much but I just wanted to tell you I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding and if not, go away because honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for body or anything," the Another Cinderella Story star concluded at the time.