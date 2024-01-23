Selena Gomez Admits She'll 'Never Look Like This Again' as She Compares Bikini Photos From 2013 to Now
Who says you're not perfect, Selena Gomez?
On Monday, January 22, the Rare Beauty founder candidly opened up about her body changes throughout the years — months after social media users turned Gomez's physical appearance into a trending topic on the web.
"Today I realized I will never look like this again," Gomez wrote alongside a photo shared to her Instagram Story.
The image was a paparazzi shot from 2013, when Gomez was only 21 years old, which featured the "Lose You to Love Me" singer in a zebra print string bikini.
In another Story upload, the Wizards of Waverly Place star, now 31, shared a more recent photo from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last year.
"I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me," Gomez expressed alongside a picture that previously went viral, as many nosy internet sleuths picked apart the "Single Soon" singer's visibly changed — but still beautiful — physique.
Gomez's open and honest Instagram Story comparison comes nearly one year after the Only Murders in the Building actress went into detail about how the medications she takes to treat her lupus diagnosis causes physical changes to her body.
"When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight," the "Love You Like a Love Song" hitmaker revealed during a February 2023 TikTok livestream.
"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and nobody knows the real story so, I just want people to know that you're beautiful and wonderful," Gomez expressed. "And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s--- but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me."
"So yeah, not a model, never will be. I think they’re awesome, mind you, I just am definitely not that so that’s it, this is getting a little too much but I just wanted to tell you I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding and if not, go away because honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for body or anything," the Another Cinderella Story star concluded at the time.