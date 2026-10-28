NEWS Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunite for Cute Throwback-Inspired Rare Beauty Collab: Watch Source: MEGA, RARE BEAUTY/YOUTUBE Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunited for a nostalgic Rare Beauty collaboration nearly two decades after their early friendship videos. Taylor Camp Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are giving fans the nostalgic reunion they've been waiting for. The former Disney Channel stars reunited for a playful new video promoting Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, bringing back their beloved "Delena" friendship nearly two decades after their iconic childhood videos. The collaboration features the longtime friends laughing, posing together and recreating the lighthearted energy that made their early videos so popular.

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Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Recreate Their Iconic Friendship

Source: RARE BEAUTY/YOUTUBE The former Disney Channel stars shared smiles and laughs while filming together.

Rare Beauty shared the exciting reunion in a joint Instagram post with Lovato, immediately sending longtime fans into a frenzy. "YO YO YO," the caption began, referencing the duo's memorable greeting from their early videos. "18 years later, Delena is back with a vlog, and yes, they're still making each other (and us!) blush," the post continued. The video showed Gomez, 34, and Lovato, 34, sitting together in a pink bedroom decorated with purple curtains, reminiscent of their early internet videos. Gomez wore a white long-sleeved top with her brunette hair styled in loose waves, while Lovato rocked a black outfit with her dark hair flowing over her shoulders. The two smiled for the camera as pink hearts appeared above their heads.

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Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Share Sweet Moments Together

Source: RARE BEAUTY/YOUTUBE Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato first became friends as children while working together on 'Barney & Friends.'

The reunion video captured several adorable interactions between the former Disney stars. In one moment, Gomez and Lovato sat side by side, smiling at each other as the hashtag "#DELENAISBACK" appeared across the screen. Another clip showed Lovato leaning toward Gomez and whispering something into her ear. Gomez reacted with an exaggerated look of surprise, opening her mouth as Lovato laughed beside her. The playful exchange brought back memories of the duo's longtime friendship, which began when they met as children while working on Barney & Friends. The pair later became Disney Channel favorites, with Gomez starring in Wizards of Waverly Place and Lovato appearing in Sonny With a Chance. They also starred together in the 2009 Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program.

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Rare Beauty Announces Special 'Delena' Blush Collaboration

Source: RARE BEAUTY/YOUTUBE Rare Beauty introduced a special 'Delena' blush bundle featuring shades worn by both singers.

The nostalgic reunion also served as a promotion for Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. According to the brand, Gomez wore the shade Hope, described as a nude mauve, while Lovato wore Virtue, a beige peach shade. Fans can purchase both products in the Delena: Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which also includes a complimentary Soft Pinch Blush Brush. Rare Beauty encouraged followers to watch the full reunion on Gomez's YouTube Channel.

Fans Go Wild Over Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Reunion

Source: RARE BEAUTY/YOUTUBE The longtime friends starred together in Disney Channel's 2009 movie 'Princess Protection Program.'