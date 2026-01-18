Selena Gomez Looks Fresh-Faced in No-Makeup Selfie Days After Attending 2026 Golden Globes With Husband Benny Blanco: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez opted for a no-makeup look in her latest selfie. The 33-year-old actress posted a rare and relaxed photo on her Instagram Stories over the weekend just days after going full glam for the 2026 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez Poses in a New Natural-Looking Selfie

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez looked clean and fresh in her latest selfie.

Gomez had her dark hair pulled back and sported a white tank top. She smiled to the camera, opting not to wear any cosmetic products as she kept her face looking fresh. The Disney Channel alum needed a break as she recently went to two back-to-back events where she donned heavy makeup and gorgeous styles.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The Disney Channel star wore a full glam look for a recent event.

On January 15, the Rare beauty founder attended a party for her brand that was in collaboration with lifestyle company Tezza. Gomez shared a photo before the collaboration event where she wore a peachy nude lip, shimmery eyeshadow, thick dark lashes and rosy blush. She had her hair styled in loose wet waves that went just passed her chiseled chin. At the 2026 Golden Globes held on January 11, the Wizards of Waverly Place star made it a date night with her husband, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez Was Nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez attended the 2026 Golden Globes earlier this month.

The couple kept it classy in matching looks, with the music producer, 31, donning a sleek black suit and heavy silver chains. Gomez looked gorgeous in a tight silk black gown with a white feathered top. As for her makeup, she kept it retro with a dark burgundy lip, bright eyes and had her hair rolled in thick waves thaw as reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series — Music or Comedy at the awards ceremony for her work as Mabel in the comedy Only Murders in the Building. However, Hacks’ star Jean Smart took home the statuette.

Source: MEGA The singer and her husband, Benny Blanco, made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the awards ceremony.