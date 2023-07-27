Selena Gomez Fans Call Out Singer for Not Being a Good Friend to Kidney Donor Francia Raisa: 'You Deserve Better!'
Selena Gomez is putting the past behind her — but her fans won't!
After the pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, to wish pal Francia Raisa a happy birthday despite their previous public feud, social media users could not help but recall how Gomez minimized their friendship when she said that Taylor Swift was her only true pal in the entertainment industry.
"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa," the "Love You Like a Love Song" artist wrote alongside multiple snaps of the two over the years.
The internet went wild over the tribute post, with one user writing to Raisa — who once donated a kidney to Gomez — "girllll!! u deserve better" and a second person penning, "she ain’t gonna comment back I fear."
"This is so odd. Leave the girl alone, especially on her birthday 🙄," another person said of the Secret Life of the American Teenager star, 35, while an additional user noted, "Damn, she's not even following her, she's posting this for us 😂."
The former Disney Channel star sent fans into a tizzy last year when she admitted during an interview, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong."
Raisa was clearly hurt by the comment and swiftly unfollowed Gomez on social media. As her fans went wild by the move, the 31-year-old took to comments section of a TikTok about the issue, writing, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."
As OK! previously reported, even before the slight shade from Gomez, the former besties seemed to have issues since the singer allegedly promised Raisa she would cut out alcohol after the actress' kidney transplant.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she was not going to drink anymore," an insider claimed in 2019. "Francia called Selena out on it because she cares about her and she loves her. She told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices and that she was concerned for her. Selena just shut her out."