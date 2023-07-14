Selena Gomez Hilariously Reveals Why She's Single: Watch
Selena Gomez found out why she is still single!
In a TikTok the pop star posted on Thursday, July 13, she used the "Why Am I Single" filter, which generates a reason for each user.
In the hilarious footage, Gomez received the answer "You have bad taste," to which she gasped and looked over at someone in the room in shock.
The Disney Channel alum has had a series of particularly controversial partners in the past, most notably Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Fans were not afraid to admit that they agreed with the results the filter, sharing their reactions in the comments section of the post.
One person directly called out her now married ex by saying, "@Justin Bieber lmaooooo."
"Same sis, same," a second user wrote, while a third hinted, "I mean…"
"Your most personal TikTok," another user said, while a fifth added, "Spot on."
As OK! previously reported, Gomez's on-again off-again romance with Bieber caused fans to pit the Only Murders in the Building actress against Hailey Bieber, Justin's wife.
Most recently, during Hailey's Thursday, June 29, appearance on The Circuit With Emily Chang, the model addressed the alleged fake feud between the two women, condemning fans for creating drama.
"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," she stated.
"This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," added Hailey, who admitted to receiving death threats due to an incident where the public thought she was making fun of Gomez.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"That can be really dangerous. I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being OK with the kind of division that it caused, because I'm not OK with the kind of division that it caused," she explained. "I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I'm just not about that."