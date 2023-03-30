Selena Gomez Shares Stunning Glam Selfie As Zayn Malik Dating Rumors Heat Up
Selena Gomez kicked off the morning of Thursday, March 30, by uploading a gorgeous snap to promote one of her cosmetic line's newest products.
"My @RareBeauty Soft Pinch Collection has arrived!" she shared in the caption. "💗 I hope you all love my NEW Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil just as much as I do."
The singer, 30, was rocking a full face of glam makeup and had her locks pulled back into a sleek braid, and she added a pair of oversized earrings for the perfect touch.
Gomez's Instagram upload comes as rumors continue to run rampant over her and Zayn Malik's budding romance.
As OK! reported, the crooners were allegedly seen making out while on a date in NYC last week, and they added fuel to the fire by recently following each other on Instagram. The Only Murders in the Building actress was also spotted spending time with Mailk's assistant, Taryn Zimmerman.
While the pairing came as a surprise to fans, an insider told an outlet the One Direction alum, 30, "has known Selena for years."
"He’s definitely into her. He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out," added the source.
Despite their chemistry, the insider noted they're not dating exclusively. "She’s free to see other people," said the confidante. "However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."
Earlier this year, Gomez was linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, and though the pair was caught holding hands during a NYC date in January, it appears the fling was casual.
In fact, the "Rare" songstress posted on social media to declare she was "single" because she likes "being alone too much." However, in a subsequent post, she admitted she was still "looking" for a "crush."
Malik hasn't sparked romance rumors with anyone since he and Gigi Hadid split in 2021 after years of an on-off relationship. The two have stayed amicable as they co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Khai.