Hailey Bieber Proves She's on Good Terms With Selena Gomez After Settling Rumored Feud
No rivalry here!
Months after Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's rumored tension took over headlines, the model showed her support for the actress by "liking" one of Gomez's Instagram posts.
The Sunday, June 11, upload in question featured three photos of the "Calm Down" crooner in a mirrored room while on vacation.
"Crazy about you paris," the Only Murders in the Building lead, 30, captioned the set of shots, which Bieber, 26, was clearly a fan of.
As OK! has reported, it was believed the two were never on good terms due to Gomez's on-off romance with Justin Bieber. Things took a turn south earlier this year when fans thought Hailey and friend Kylie Jenner were poking fun at the Disney Chanel alum, leading to Hailey receiving a ton of online hate.
Things became so out of hand that the Rare Beauty founder issued a statement on social media asking her admirers to stop.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for," noted Gomez. "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️."
The model followed up by publicly thanking the star for "speaking out" on the matter, confessing at the time, "the last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved."
"Millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," she continued. "Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."
Amidst all of the chaos, Justin, 29, stood by his wife's side but refrained from commenting on the situation.
"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this. She's been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," an insider spilled to an outlet. "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."