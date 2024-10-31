'I Want to Stand by My People': Selena Gomez Fires Back at Tony Hinchcliffe Over Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke Made at Donald Trump's NYC Rally
Selena Gomez didn’t find Tony Hinchcliffe’s comment funny.
In a new interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, shared her reaction to the controversial comedian comparing Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage” during his set at Donald Trump’s NYC rally on Sunday, October 27.
“[I] strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently,” Gomez told Variety.
The Disney alum — who is from Texas but of Mexican descent — noted, “I definitely want to stand by my people.”
Gomez recently shared a clip of herself voting to social media, telling the news outlet she did so because “people can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything.”
In addition to the Wizards of Waverly Place lead speaking out against Hinchcliffe’s comments at Trump’s rally, several famous Puerto Ricans, including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin have since shared their support for Vice President Kamala Harris.
As OK! previously reported, in an attempt to backtrack, Trump claimed on Fox News that he didn't know who Hinchcliffe was.
"I have no idea who he is. Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something, and I have no idea who he is," the Republican told host Sean Hannity. "Never saw him, never heard of him, and don't want to hear of him."
"I have no idea. They put a comedian in, which everybody does. You throw comedians in. You don't vet them and go crazy. It's nobody's fault. But somebody said some bad things," the former president added. "Now what they've done is taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us, said something and they try and make a big deal."
Trump then alleged he’s done more for Puerto Rico than any president in U.S. history.
After the father-of-five’s remarks went viral, many slammed Trump for his claims.
One social media user penned: "This dude uses this exact excuse every time. Crazy the mental gymnastics his supporters have to do to overlook it. Either he’s lying, or he’s so dumb and uninformed that he consistently never knows what’s going on around him."
"Donald Trump remains a lying coward, he can’t even own his hate and his own campaign decisions because he’s chickens--- and he will always be chickens---,” a second added.
A third individual noted: "If you're too incompetent to know who is speaking at your rallies, then you shouldn't be president. Or, if you're racist as h--- and vet the jokes and let these idiots spew their bile anyway, you shouldn't be president."