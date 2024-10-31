or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

'I Want to Stand by My People': Selena Gomez Fires Back at Tony Hinchcliffe Over Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke Made at Donald Trump's NYC Rally

Composite photo of Selena Gomez and Tony Hinchcliffe.
Source: MEGA/RSBC

Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on Tony Hinchcliffe's comment in a new interview.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Selena Gomez didn’t find Tony Hinchcliffe’s comment funny.

In a new interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, shared her reaction to the controversial comedian comparing Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage” during his set at Donald Trump’s NYC rally on Sunday, October 27.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez fires tony hinchcliffe puerto rico garbage donald trump
Source: RSBC

Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage' in his speech.

Article continues below advertisement

“[I] strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently,” Gomez told Variety.

The Disney alum — who is from Texas but of Mexican descent — noted, “I definitely want to stand by my people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Gomez recently shared a clip of herself voting to social media, telling the news outlet she did so because “people can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything.”

In addition to the Wizards of Waverly Place lead speaking out against Hinchcliffe’s comments at Trump’s rally, several famous Puerto Ricans, including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin have since shared their support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez fires tony hinchcliffe puerto rico garbage donald trump
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez is originally from Texas but is of Mexican descent.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, in an attempt to backtrack, Trump claimed on Fox News that he didn't know who Hinchcliffe was.

"I have no idea who he is. Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something, and I have no idea who he is," the Republican told host Sean Hannity. "Never saw him, never heard of him, and don't want to hear of him."

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I have no idea. They put a comedian in, which everybody does. You throw comedians in. You don't vet them and go crazy. It's nobody's fault. But somebody said some bad things," the former president added. "Now what they've done is taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us, said something and they try and make a big deal."

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez fires tony hinchcliffe puerto rico garbage donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump held his rally in New York City on October 27.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump then alleged he’s done more for Puerto Rico than any president in U.S. history.

After the father-of-five’s remarks went viral, many slammed Trump for his claims.

Article continues below advertisement

One social media user penned: "This dude uses this exact excuse every time. Crazy the mental gymnastics his supporters have to do to overlook it. Either he’s lying, or he’s so dumb and uninformed that he consistently never knows what’s going on around him."

"Donald Trump remains a lying coward, he can’t even own his hate and his own campaign decisions because he’s chickens--- and he will always be chickens---,” a second added.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez fires tony hinchcliffe puerto rico garbage donald trump
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez recently shared a clip of herself voting because 'people can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything.'

A third individual noted: "If you're too incompetent to know who is speaking at your rallies, then you shouldn't be president. Or, if you're racist as h--- and vet the jokes and let these idiots spew their bile anyway, you shouldn't be president."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.