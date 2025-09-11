Selena Gomez Poses in Her Underwear During 'Great' Trip to NYC: Photo
Selena Gomez made the most of her quick getaway to New York City.
The 33-year-old star shared a carousel of photos from her stay, showing both her playful side and her glamorous moments.
In one snap, she struck a mirror selfie in her hotel room wearing a cropped striped tee and underwear, her hair pulled back as she held up a camera. Another picture showed her stretched out on a bed in the same look, rocking pink cat-eye glasses and dangly earrings.
Later, she turned up the heat in a striking red one-shoulder gown, taking another mirror shot that highlighted her glowing makeup and sleek updo.
The carousel also included snapshots of her meals and cocktails, tying together the vibe of her whirlwind NYC trip.
“Hello and goodbye NY ❤️ grateful for a great trip with my guys!” Gomez captioned the post.
Her followers also got a glimpse backstage, where she hung out with her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The trio shared laughs before their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with Gomez dressed in a chic black gown.
The post dropped just after Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 9.
During their late-night spot, Gomez gave fans an update on her wedding plans with fiancé Benny Blanco.
“It’s wonderful,” she said, gushing about the process. “I’m very lucky, it’s going well. I’m so excited.”
Martin couldn’t resist joking, “I’m sure our invites will arrive any day now.”
The “Calm Down” singer teased right back, saying he’d be the ring-bearer, while Short added to the banter with, “Here’s your ring, Selena, take it,” as he knelt down.
“We are also excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny,” the comedian teased, prompting laughs from the crowd.
“Benny Blanco!!!” Gomez shouted, correcting him with a laugh.
As OK! previously reported, the couple got engaged in 2024 after more than a year of dating.
According to insiders, guests have been told to meet at a spot in Montecito, Calif., where buses will take them to the top-secret venue. While the exact date and location are still under wraps, reports said the wedding is happening this September in Southern California.
One name reportedly on the guest list is none other than Britney Spears.
"Selena adores Britney and was honored to stand by her when she married Sam Asghari in 2022," a source shared with Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop. "Inviting Britney now feels like closing the circle. She wants Britney there."
"This isn’t about headlines — it’s about loyalty," another insider explained. "Britney has been through it all, and Selena believes she deserves joy, love, and a safe space to celebrate."