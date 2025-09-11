Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez made the most of her quick getaway to New York City. The 33-year-old star shared a carousel of photos from her stay, showing both her playful side and her glamorous moments.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez posed in her underwear for a mirror selfie.

In one snap, she struck a mirror selfie in her hotel room wearing a cropped striped tee and underwear, her hair pulled back as she held up a camera. Another picture showed her stretched out on a bed in the same look, rocking pink cat-eye glasses and dangly earrings.

Later, she turned up the heat in a striking red one-shoulder gown, taking another mirror shot that highlighted her glowing makeup and sleek updo.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The singer later stunned in a red gown.

The carousel also included snapshots of her meals and cocktails, tying together the vibe of her whirlwind NYC trip. “Hello and goodbye NY ❤️ grateful for a great trip with my guys!” Gomez captioned the post.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The actress spent time backstage with Steve Martin and Martin Short before their 'Tonight Show' appearance.

The post dropped just after Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 9.

During their late-night spot, Gomez gave fans an update on her wedding plans with fiancé Benny Blanco. “It’s wonderful,” she said, gushing about the process. “I’m very lucky, it’s going well. I’m so excited.” Martin couldn’t resist joking, “I’m sure our invites will arrive any day now.” The “Calm Down” singer teased right back, saying he’d be the ring-bearer, while Short added to the banter with, “Here’s your ring, Selena, take it,” as he knelt down.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ YouTube

“We are also excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny,” the comedian teased, prompting laughs from the crowd.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ YouTube During the show, Selena Gomez gave fans an update on her wedding plans with fiancé Benny Blanco.

“Benny Blanco!!!” Gomez shouted, correcting him with a laugh.

As OK! previously reported, the couple got engaged in 2024 after more than a year of dating. According to insiders, guests have been told to meet at a spot in Montecito, Calif., where buses will take them to the top-secret venue. While the exact date and location are still under wraps, reports said the wedding is happening this September in Southern California.

One name reportedly on the guest list is none other than Britney Spears. "Selena adores Britney and was honored to stand by her when she married Sam Asghari in 2022," a source shared with Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop. "Inviting Britney now feels like closing the circle. She wants Britney there."