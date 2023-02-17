Selena Gomez Explains Weight Fluctuations Are Due To 'Important' Lupus Medication, Begs Body Shamers To 'Go Away'

The "Look At Her Now" crooner, 30, told fans everyone is "beautiful," and while she too experiences days where she "feels like s**t ... I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe they’re what helps me."

Gomez wrapped up her TikTok by noting she's "not a model" and "never will be," though she clarified she adores those who walk the runways for a living.

"I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding," concluded the Rare Beauty founder. "And if not, go away, because honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything."