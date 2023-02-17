Selena Gomez Explains Weight Fluctuations Are Due To 'Important' Lupus Medication, Begs Body Shamers To 'Go Away'
Selena Gomez wants people to keep their negative comments to themselves.
Over the past few years, the singer-actress has endured countless body shamers, so in a recent TikTok Live, she explained the reasoning behind her weight fluctuations and hit back at the trolls.
The Only Murders in the Building star was diagnosed with Lupus several years ago, so when she's taking medication for the disease, "I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally," she revealed. "When I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight."
"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and no one knows the real story," Gomez added.
The "Look At Her Now" crooner, 30, told fans everyone is "beautiful," and while she too experiences days where she "feels like s**t ... I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe they’re what helps me."
Gomez wrapped up her TikTok by noting she's "not a model" and "never will be," though she clarified she adores those who walk the runways for a living.
"I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding," concluded the Rare Beauty founder. "And if not, go away, because honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything."
The Disney Channel alum addressed her weight last month after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes, spilling, "I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays ... but we don’t care."
Another person who loves the way she looks is The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart, who she's been romantically linked to for over a month.
Once the rumors began swirling, the star declared on social media that she was "single," however, several days later, the duo was spotted holding hands during a NYC date night.
"Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together. Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too," a source dished to a news outlet. "Drew appreciates that Selena understands his life. Things are going well between them."