Selena Gomez Scolds Security Guard for Trying to Remove Fans as She Signs Autographs and Takes Selfies in NYC: Watch

But at one point, her security team tried to step in.

A guard instructed his team to “pull the line” to keep things under control, but Gomez wasn’t having it.

“It’s okay! It’s okay!” she quickly reassured them, making sure fans got their moment with her as she kept signing albums and taking selfies.

Blanco and Gomez were all smiles as they soaked up the love from the crowd, and of course, Selenators couldn’t get enough of her kind gesture.