Selena Gomez Scolds Security Guard for Trying to Remove Fans as She Signs Autographs and Takes Selfies in NYC: Watch
Selena Gomez always has her fans’ backs!
In a now-viral clip shared on X, the “Calm Down” singer was spotted happily signing autographs in New York City for her fans alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
But at one point, her security team tried to step in.
A guard instructed his team to “pull the line” to keep things under control, but Gomez wasn’t having it.
“It’s okay! It’s okay!” she quickly reassured them, making sure fans got their moment with her as she kept signing albums and taking selfies.
Blanco and Gomez were all smiles as they soaked up the love from the crowd, and of course, Selenators couldn’t get enough of her kind gesture.
“You can never make me hate her 😌,” one person wrote, while another gushed, “This is why I will always be her fan 💕.”
“The ‘no’ is sending me 😂,” another added, with someone else calling her the "people’s princess.”
“This is why I love her! She always takes pictures with fans and appreciates them. It is so rare in Hollywood. ❤️,” a fifth fan commented.
The couple has been busy as of late, as they also debuted “Bluest Flame,” a track from their joint album, I Said I Love You First, dropping Friday, March 21, when they popped up in the Big Apple.
Gomez later shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Instagram, posting a group photo from the event with a caption, writing, “Wanna do it all again 💙 Benny and I crashed an anniversary screening of Spring Breakers last night to premiere ‘Bluest Flame,’ a new song from our album! The sweetest crowd!”
She also gave a special shout-out to her former costars, adding, “@ashleybenson @vanessahudgens @rachel.korine & @harmonykorine we missed you so much.”
Ahead of the album release, Gomez took to social media to gush over the people who've always supported her.
“Thank you to my amazing fans who have grown up with me and cheered me on through every chapter of this story. I hope you love these songs like I do and they help you along your own journey. Thank you for being a part of mine, it truly means the world to me,” she shared.
She also gave a heartfelt tribute to Blanco, revealing how special this album is to both of them.
"Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process," she wrote. "These songs represent our past, present, and future — something I can't wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."
Gomez also expressed gratitude to her collaborators, including Gracie Abrams, The Marías, FINNEAS and Charli XCX, who assisted in bringing her music to life.
"Thank you for helping me communicate my deepest, truest self into art. I am forever grateful for your trust in creating something so special together," she remarked.