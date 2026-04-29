or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Crime
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Eerie Photo of Armed WHCD Shooting Suspect Snapping Selfie in Hotel Room Exposed by DOJ in Plot for Pre-Trial Detention

composite photo of donald trump and melania trump and suspected shooter cole tomas allen
Source: mega; Department of Justice

Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president.

April 29 2026, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A chilling photo of the man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump and other top officials was released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, April 29.

Cole Tomas Allen can be seen posing for a selfie in his hotel room at the Washington Hilton before firing off shots during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25.

The image was submitted by the DOJ as a part of a petition to keep Allen, 31, locked up pending trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Cole Tomas Allen appeared armed in the chilling selfie.
Source: Department of Justice

Cole Tomas Allen appeared armed in the chilling selfie.

In the filing, the DOJ marked up the image to highlight what was previously revealed in the aftermath of the shooting — that Allen was armed with multiple weapons.

"At approximately 8:03 p.m., while back inside his hotel room, the defendant used his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror," the filing stated, noting that he "appeared to be wearing a small leather bag consistent in appearance with the ammunition-filled bag later recovered from his person (item 1), a shoulder holster (item 2), a sheathed knife consistent in appearance with one of the knives later recovered from his person (item 3), and pliers and wire cutters consistent in appearance with those later recovered from his person (item 4)."

Article continues below advertisement

image of He reported checked into the Washington Hilton shortly before the prestigious event.
Source: mega

He reported checked into the Washington Hilton shortly before the prestigious event.

Allen, a California tutor, was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll. Fortunately, no one was injured after he opened fire in the lobby.

According to The New York Times, he told his colleagues and students that a personal emergency came up while telling his parents he had "an interview" before taking a train from Los Angeles to Washington via Chicago and checking into the Hilton hotel before the dinner.

MORE ON:
Crime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cole Tomas Allen's Allegedly Penned a Manifesto

image of The California tutor allegedly sent a disturbing manifesto to his family before the incident.
Source: mega

The California tutor allegedly sent a disturbing manifesto to his family before the incident.

He also allegedly sent a manifesto to his family before the event in which he called himself the "friendly federal assassin."

In the chilling statement, he seemingly referred to the POTUS when writing he is "no longer willing” to allow a "traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

It reportedly stated: "Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest,” the writing reads, apparently referring to FBI Director Kash Patel.

image of He has yet to enter a plea.
Source: mega

He has yet to enter a plea.

The alleged manifesto also read: "I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that."

Allen was formally charged with trying to take out the president on Monday, April 27. He was also charged with interstate transportation of weapons and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 11.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.