BREAKING NEWS Eerie Photo of Armed WHCD Shooting Suspect Snapping Selfie in Hotel Room Exposed by DOJ in Plot for Pre-Trial Detention Source: mega; Department of Justice Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president. Allie Fasanella April 29 2026, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A chilling photo of the man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump and other top officials was released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, April 29. Cole Tomas Allen can be seen posing for a selfie in his hotel room at the Washington Hilton before firing off shots during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25. The image was submitted by the DOJ as a part of a petition to keep Allen, 31, locked up pending trial.

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Source: Department of Justice Cole Tomas Allen appeared armed in the chilling selfie.

In the filing, the DOJ marked up the image to highlight what was previously revealed in the aftermath of the shooting — that Allen was armed with multiple weapons. "At approximately 8:03 p.m., while back inside his hotel room, the defendant used his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror," the filing stated, noting that he "appeared to be wearing a small leather bag consistent in appearance with the ammunition-filled bag later recovered from his person (item 1), a shoulder holster (item 2), a sheathed knife consistent in appearance with one of the knives later recovered from his person (item 3), and pliers and wire cutters consistent in appearance with those later recovered from his person (item 4)."

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Source: mega He reported checked into the Washington Hilton shortly before the prestigious event.

Allen, a California tutor, was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll. Fortunately, no one was injured after he opened fire in the lobby. According to The New York Times, he told his colleagues and students that a personal emergency came up while telling his parents he had "an interview" before taking a train from Los Angeles to Washington via Chicago and checking into the Hilton hotel before the dinner.

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Cole Tomas Allen's Allegedly Penned a Manifesto

Source: mega The California tutor allegedly sent a disturbing manifesto to his family before the incident.

He also allegedly sent a manifesto to his family before the event in which he called himself the "friendly federal assassin." In the chilling statement, he seemingly referred to the POTUS when writing he is "no longer willing” to allow a "traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." It reportedly stated: "Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest,” the writing reads, apparently referring to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Source: mega He has yet to enter a plea.