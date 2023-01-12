'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Off Fit Physique While Playfully Splashing Around On Vacation — Pics!
Christine Quinn got some much-deserved time off work when she went on a getaway to a tropical location in early January.
On Tuesday, January 10, the Selling Sunset alum, 34, was glowing when she was seen splashing around at an outdoor shower.
In the photos, the blonde babe showed off her bright orange bathing suit as she displayed her fit physique.
The last photo showed Quinn in a black swimsuit with the caption, "Hasta luego, Miami! Ha sido real!"
As OK! previously reported, Quinn, who is married to Christian Richard, is not returning to the Netflix series for season 6 or 7.
Instead, the reality star, who shares son Christian "Baby C" Georges Dumontet, with her hubby, is focusing on RealOpen, a crypto-based brokerage she started with Richard.
"I think that it was something that had been in the works for so long," she told E! News. "You know, my husband and I have been working on RealOpen for so long, you know? It was a year and a half in the making. So in my mind, I was already checked out."
Since Quinn is no longer featured, she doesn't think it will be successful. "I think that people tune in to see the original characters that were a part of the show, and that was the five girls from season one," she shared. "Throughout the seasons, they started adding and adding and adding, and by that, it dilutes the recipe. Now they have the sauce, but the recipe is not the same, you know? It's gonna be like, owning your favorite pizzeria and you're like 'God, I love that Bolognese.' And then the chef goes on vacation to France, and you're like, 'Oh s**t, this is like a s***ty, watered-down version of the Bolognese that I used to like.'"
"It's just my opinion," she continued. "It's like you watched the Sex and the City remake and you're like, 'Where the f**k is Samantha?' It just doesn't work."
While on the series, Quinn dealt with a lot of drama, including her castmates accusing her of faking her own pregnancy and offering one of her clients $5,000 to not work with Emma Hernan.
"There's absolutely no truth to this. I don't know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me," she said in the episode.