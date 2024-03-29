Christine Quinn 'Felt Unsafe' in Her 'Toxic' Marriage to Husband Christian Richard Before His Arrest
Christine Quinn's marriage to Christian Richard has been tumultuous for quite some time.
According to sources, the Selling Sunset star was uneasy about her relationship with the businessman before he was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly tossed a bag of glass at his wife, which ended up hitting their two-year-old son.
"Christine has felt controlled by Christian their whole relationship," an insider claimed. "He never liked that her whole brand was about s-- appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown."
"This is not the first time she has seen [Christian] lash out in an angry manner," the source continued. "She has felt unsafe for a while. It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son."
In Quinn's request for a restraining order against Richard, she alleged her estranged partner "faked a suicide attempt" to test her love for him. "[Christian] became angry at me, questioning why I needed to work, asserting that he was providing for everything," she recalled in the legal document about the September 2023 incident.
"That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Christian] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying," the real estate broker claimed.
"After what felt like an hour of [Christian] apparently falling in and out of consciousness and me being terrified, he suddenly appeared sober again and said, ‘You passed the test, you really do love me,'" Quinn explained.
In another shocking revelation, the reality star claimed the entrepreneur threw dog feces at her in a chaotic outburst. "He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," Quinn alleged in the filing.
"He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash," she continued.
"After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse."
The Netflix alum and Richards married in 2019 and welcomed their son in May 2021.
