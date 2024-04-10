'Selling Sunset' Star Nicole Young Praises Christine Quinn for 'Holding It Together' After Shocking Split From Husband: 'She's a Strong Woman'

"That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Richard] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying."

Quinn stated she had "no idea how to call for emergency services" in the country and alleged Richard asked her to stay with him.

"After what felt like an hour of [Richard] apparently falling in and out of consciousness and me being terrified, he suddenly appeared sober again and said ‘you passed the test, you really do love me,'" she continued. "When I realized that he had faked the whole thing, I became very afraid of [Richard], and what else he could potentially do."