'Selling Sunset' Season 9: Cast, Plot, Release Date and Latest News About the Netflix Show's Return

Although Netflix has not officially announced Selling Sunset Season 9, Amanza Smith confirmed the next installment in a TikTok post in November 2024.

"And we're back 🎬 #sellingsunset #sellingsunsetnetflix #sellingsunsetseason9 #filming @Netflix @sellingsunsetnetflixs," she captioned the post.

However, Jason Oppenheim, the president of the real estate company, revealed the filming was paused in January so they could focus on their efforts to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

"I don't know if or how we'll address it on camera," he told Business Insider.