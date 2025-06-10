'Selling Sunset' Season 9: Cast, Plot, Release Date and Latest News About the Netflix Show's Return
Will There Be 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 on Netflix?
Although Netflix has not officially announced Selling Sunset Season 9, Amanza Smith confirmed the next installment in a TikTok post in November 2024.
"And we're back 🎬 #sellingsunset #sellingsunsetnetflix #sellingsunsetseason9 #filming @Netflix @sellingsunsetnetflixs," she captioned the post.
However, Jason Oppenheim, the president of the real estate company, revealed the filming was paused in January so they could focus on their efforts to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.
"I don't know if or how we'll address it on camera," he told Business Insider.
What Will 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Be About?
Selling Sunset Season 9's official synopsis and plot details have been kept under wraps, but Mary Bonnet previously shared what fans can expect from the next installment.
"Obviously, Nicole [Young], Emma [Hernan], I think Bre [Tiesi] and Chelsea [Lazkani] still have a thing, Bre and Emma have a thing," she told TooFab. "There's a map of who doesn't get along with who it's really difficult because I get along with everybody."
Bonnet noted things are still "pretty crazy" and "pretty mental" behind the scenes, adding, "I'm going to have to put my war gear on I think."
Who Is in the Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Season 9?
In the same exclusive interview with TooFab, Bonnet confirmed that everyone — including Chrishell Stause — will return for Selling Sunset Season 9 despite some cast members threatening not to participate in another installment.
In addition to the cast members, the previous season welcomed new realtor Alanna Gold (née Whittaker) into the mix.
Hernan also announced her comeback to the show, saying she is eager to get her "truth out."
"Last season, I didn't really have a voice and lies were told," she told People. "Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to tell the truth and even address everything. For me, I'm really excited this season to just explain that to everybody and tell everyone what's going on."
When Will 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Be Released on Netflix?
As of press time, Netflix has not confirmed the official release date for Selling Sunset Season 9, although previous seasons typically had November release dates.