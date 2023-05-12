'Selling the OC' Star Alex Hall Admits 'Reality TV Takes a Toll on You': 'I Don't Have This Type of Drama in My Real Life'
Since Selling Sunset was such a success on Netflix, Jason and Brett Oppenheim opened another real estate office in Orange County, with Alex Hall as one of the lead real estate agents.
Selling the OC, which aired in August 2022, immediately got fans hooked, however, Hall, who shares a son and daughter with ex Neil Flores, wasn't ready for her life to completely change.
"The only upside here is I now have a platform, and I am trying to utilize it as best as I can. Obviously, I am trying to secure a future for my children and myself, and it's blessed me with financial success, but I am still working on other avenues that are fulfilling for me. Hopefully in the future some of those things will come to fruition. I just want to do something that will be fulfilling for me and my children," the TV personality, who teamed up with Keurig to develop the salted caramel martini, easily made with the new K-Cafe SMART, to show that every mom needs some strong caffeine to get through the day, and sometimes a strong drink at the end of it, exclusively tells OK!.
The mom-of-two reveals they now have a break from filming, but then they get back to the grind with Season 3 next week.
"At the end of the day, I have to remind myself it's a show. It's a business for me. I have to put my head down and focus on what is important to me, which is my family, career and children. Those are important things in life. There's no drama in my real life!" she says.
"The biggest drama in my life is trying to figure out if my daughter wants chicken parm and if my son wants the bolognese," she quips. "I don't have this type in my real life, so thank God!"
Hall even teased there's so much more to come, admitting she is just "holding my breath and praying that no one kills each other."
"I have to disassociate," she states. "We all went into Season 1 bright-eyed. The first few weeks was fun and games, but by the end of Season 1, we were like, 'What happened?' During Season 2, I thought there couldn't be more any more drama, and it's always something new. I am like, 'Can we just move on?' It's hard to communicate and be rational with people who are delusional, and that is what makes Season 2 hard. Reality TV takes a toll on you."
Meanwhile, Hall's kids keep her grounded and even defend her from the trolls. "My daughter will read a comment and be like, 'Listen to this!' We just laugh because it's so outlandish. People have no idea who I really am, so it's somewhat comical," she shares.
Since reality TV can be so demanding and harsh on one's well-being, Hall relies on caffeine to keep her going, which is why she teamed up with Keurig to develop the salted caramel martini, easily made with the new K-Cafe SMART.
"I've been drinking a cappuccino since I was in third grade, and I bonded with my mom and grandmother over it. I live and run off caffeine, so this machine is a godsend because I can just pop in my K-Cup really quickly and get my coffee and be on the run. I am hosting Mother's Day brunch on Sunday and to be able to serve coffee to everyone when they arrive is so easy — and it can be individualized," she states. "I take a lot of pride in being a good hostess."
Since Hall is a single mom, she notes it's not always easy to slip away and get some "me-time."
"It's hard for us to stop and take a beat," she says. "I try to do yoga or Pilates, and I've recently got into cold plunges because it's very quick. I also try to do stuff wit my kids. I recently made a decaf coffee and went on a hike near where we live."
Click here for Hall's Salted Caramel Martini Recipe or her Iced Macchiato Recipe.