Serena Williams Uses Her Breast Milk to Treat Sunburn: 'It Works!'
Serena Williams found an unconventional way to soothe her skin.
In a recent TikTok post, the tennis champion revealed she was using her own b----- milk to treat a sunburn she had on her face.
"So I completely got burned under my eye — don't ask, I was doing retinol — and I have sensitive skin. I was in the sun ... long story," the athlete, 42, told fans as she shook up a bottle of the milk and dabbed the liquid under her eyes.
"It works for my kid. They say put [the] milk on everything, and I have a lot extra, so I'm going to try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes," she continued.
"It already feels better, because it hurts!" Williams confessed. "I'll let you guys know how it goes."
It appears the video wasn't uploaded for a few days, as in the post's caption, the mom-of-two revealed she's seeing good results.
“Ok is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY b----- milk under my eye — it worked!" she said. "I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol."
Some of Williams' fans thanked her for the tip, while others suggested remedies such as castor oil.
As OK! previously reported, the sports icon is busier than ever these days after she and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second baby in August. They first announced the news when stepping out together to the NYC Met Gala in May.
"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," the dad-of-two wrote via social media.
"Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT [greatest mother of all time]. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," he concluded, referencing their 6-year-old daughter, Olympia.
Despite the initial excitement, Williams admitted just last month that she was going through a hard time.
"I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day," she penned on X, the social media platform formerly named Twitter. "If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you."