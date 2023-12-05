Serena Williams Uses Her Breast Milk to Treat Sunburn: 'It Works!'

"So I completely got burned under my eye — don't ask, I was doing retinol — and I have sensitive skin. I was in the sun ... long story," the athlete, 42, told fans as she shook up a bottle of the milk and dabbed the liquid under her eyes.

"It works for my kid. They say put [the] milk on everything, and I have a lot extra, so I'm going to try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes," she continued.