Seth Meyers 'Didn't Care for' Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers' Feud: 'Not Good'
Seth Meyers isn't entertained by Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers' feud.
At the 75th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, the Saturday Night Live alum was asked how he felt about the argument, in which Kimmel threatened to sue the NFL star for saying he might have connections to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
"Not good. I didn't care for it," Meyers replied. "I'll leave it at that."
As OK! reported, the athlete ruffled feathers when on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he mentioned Kimmel's name when it came to a list of Epstein's allies being released, saying, "A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that [list] doesn’t come out."
The late night host responded right away via a social media post, telling Rodgers, "Dear A-------: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."
Though Rodgers was urged to issue an apology, he declined to do so.
“I still haven’t popped a bottle because there hasn’t been any list that’s come out. I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s the P-word," he said on another episode of McAfee's program.
“I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off the prompter. My education and JUCO and my three semesters at Cal, which I’m very proud of, has worked out for me and I’m glad to see it’s worked out for him as well," he continued. “I wish him the best, but I don’t give a s--- what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said and I’m not accusing him for being on a list."
"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it," Rodgers added.
His refusal to apologize appeared to lead to McAfee cutting the football player from the show.
“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday’ Season 4, is done. There could be a lot of people that are happy with that," the host stated. "Myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud. I’m happy that he’s not gonna be in my mentions going forward, which is great news."
However, just one day later, the quarterback was on the program — though the men didn't discuss the drama and focused on football instead.
