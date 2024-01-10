Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out 'Delusional People' During Show's Monologue Amid Aaron Rodgers Feud
Jimmy Kimmel started the Tuesday, January 9, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by taking aim at Aaron Rodgers — though he didn't specifically say his name out loud amid their feud.
"Things have settled down. We had a tumultuous week butting heads with delusional people," the 56-year-old began. "I was watching people actually play football last night. I was watching the college national championship game. The University of Michigan beat the University of Washington – 34-13 was the score. If you believe the mainstream media."
As OK! previously reported, the athlete, 40, claimed Kimmel was somehow connected to s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, right before a list of the disgraced businessman's associates were named in new documents.
“Dear A--------: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court," Kimmel fired back after Rodgers' claims went viral.
On January 8, Kimmel addressed the situation on his show.
"He said I was hoping it wouldn't and that he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate when he did, and then it did come out, and of course, my name wasn't on it and isn't on it, and won't ever be on. I don't know Jeffrey Epstein, I've never met Jeffrey Epstein," the host began.
He continued: "I'm not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever, and I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, we should do it in court so that he can share his proof with a judge."
Kimmel then noted all he really wanted from the New York Jets star is for him to say sorry.
"Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do," Kimmel stated, referring to an apology. "Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't. If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won't do that. My guess is that he won't apologize. I hope I'm wrong."
The next day, Rodgers spoke about his baseless accusations but refused to apologize.
“I still haven’t popped a bottle because there hasn’t been any list that’s come out. I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s the P-word," he said on the Tuesday, January 9, episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
“I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off the prompter. My education and JUCO and my three semesters at Cal, which I’m very proud of, has worked out for me and I’m glad to see it’s worked out for him as well," he continued of the comedian. “I wish him the best, but I don’t give a s--- what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said and I’m not accusing him for being on a list.’’
"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it," Rodgers concluded.