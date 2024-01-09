Jimmy Kimmel Urges Aaron Rodgers to Apologize After Athlete Claimed He Was Connected to Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I Bet He Won't'

"And as far as the 'Well, you say things about people all the time' argument goes, yes, I do. It's not the same. It's not even close to the same," the comedian insisted. "We say a lot of things on this show. We don't make up lies. In fact, we have a team of people who work very hard to sift through facts and reputable sources before I make a joke, and that's an important distinction - a joke about someone."

Before moving on to his regularly scheduled programming, Kimmel suggested Rodgers say sorry for making baseless accusations against the talk show star that could have been detrimental to his career.

"Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do," Kimmel stated, referring to an apology. "Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't. If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won't do that. My guess is that he won't apologize. I hope I'm wrong."