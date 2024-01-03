Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers Over Claims of Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: 'Your Reckless Words Put My Family in Danger'
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to take action against Aaron Rodgers after the athlete claimed the former had ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced businessman who was jailed for s-- trafficking charges and died by suicide in 2019.
On Tuesday, January 2, the 40-year-old football player appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he and the hosts spoke about the impending release of a list containing high-profile names rumored to be associated with Epstein.
“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” the New York Jets quarterback claimed in the clip, which went viral on social media.
Kimmel, 56, then replied via X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, Dear A-------: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."
Kimmel and Rodgers have been at it for a while. In March 2023, Kimmel mocked Rodgers for discussing the Epstein list and UFOs when he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show one month prior.
“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”
Kimmel then playing the clip on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, “it might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron.”
As OK! previously reported, the U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska is set to release a bunch of names associated with the disgraced star. Some of the names include former employees of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of trafficking women and girls for Epstein and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, or people who had flown on Epstein's planes, including Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton.
Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming she'd been forced to have sexual encounters with the royal while she was being trafficked by Epstein when she was only 17 years old. The two later reached a settlement.