Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers Over Claims of Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: 'Your Reckless Words Put My Family in Danger'

Jimmy Kimmel threatened to take action against Aaron Rodgers after the athlete claimed the former had ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced businessman who was jailed for s-- trafficking charges and died by suicide in 2019.

On Tuesday, January 2, the 40-year-old football player appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he and the hosts spoke about the impending release of a list containing high-profile names rumored to be associated with Epstein.