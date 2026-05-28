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Marco Rubio Accused of Repeatedly Saying 'Mr. President' to Keep Donald Trump 'Awake' as His Eyes Flutter in Cabinet Meeting: Watch

Photo of Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to doze off once again.

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May 28 2026, Updated 1:18 p.m. ET

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Marco Rubio is being accused of using a certain phrase to try and keep Donald Trump awake as they sat side by side in a Wednesday, May 27, Cabinet meeting.

In a viral video, the secretary of state said "Mr. President" two times in the span of 30 seconds, then saying "president" one more time over a total of one minute.

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Marco Rubio Says 'Mr. President' Multiple Times

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Photo of Marco Rubio said 'Mr. President' twice in 30 seconds during a Cabinet meeting.
Source: mega

Marco Rubio said 'Mr. President' twice in 30 seconds during a Cabinet meeting.

While Rubio, 55, was enthusiastic and using hand gestures during his address, the POTUS, 79, looked disinterested and sat there hunched over, appearing to close his eyes at certain points.

Social media users poked fun at the situation, with one person writing on X, "You can’t convince me that [J.D.] Vance and Rubio repeatedly saying 'Mr. President' while speaking to him today isn’t a way to keep him awake during this cabinet meeting."

"That sounds plausible. Like a sleeping dog whose ears pop up if you mention outside," someone else said of the proposed strategy, while a third declared, "You're absolutely correct! They're tasked with keeping him awake."

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Source: @chiky_handlr/x

Social media users theorized Marco Rubio was trying to keep the president awake during the gathering.

Others were more concerned about Trump's affinity for seemingly falling asleep mid-meetings.

"This is a daily thing...even worse than 'sleepy joe' and he thinks this this normal? Perfect health my a--," one critic said, referring to how the father-of-five said his medical exam on Tuesday, May 26, went "perfectly."

"I know infants who can stay awake longer than Trump!!" quipped another individual.

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Photo of Donald Trump has appeared to doze off numerous times over his presidency.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has appeared to doze off numerous times over his presidency.

Trump has denied falling asleep on the job, previously telling The Wall Street Journal it's "relaxing" for him to close his eyes.

He also defended himself by claiming, "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

On another occasion, he told reporters his eyes were shut because he was "bored. I just closed them because I wanted to get the h--- outta here."

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Does Donald Trump Have a Sleeping Disorder?

Photo of Dr. Jonathan Reiner thinks the POTUS has 'severe daytime somnolence.'
Source: mega

Dr. Jonathan Reiner thinks the POTUS has 'severe daytime somnolence.'

Before he released his recent medical exam results, Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN he believes "the president has severe daytime somnolence."

"He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances," he explained.

"Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," the doctor continued. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people."

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The President Has a Vein Disorder

Photo of The businessman said his recent medical exam went 'perfectly.'
Source: mega

The businessman said his recent medical exam went 'perfectly.'

Seemingly nodding off isn't the only health concern surrounding the president, as he's also been seen with swollen ankles and frequently bruised hands.

Last summer, Karoline Leavitt announced Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where leg veins struggle to pump blood back to the heart, resulting in blood pooling.

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