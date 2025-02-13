Seth Rogen Blames 'Hippies Doing Acid' in the Streets for President Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election

Rogen tries to "keep a cool head" amidst all the talk about the country's dramatic political divide.

"I personally try not to go too dark on all of it and think like, 'Oh, are we on the precipice of global societal collapse?"' the five-time Emmy nominee said. "Since the end of the Civil War, America's remained a very divided country in a lot of ways."

"That’s not to say it doesn’t have very real and troubling ramifications on many people’s lives," he continued, "but I try to maintain hope that the ball will roll onwards, even though it might be wobbling back and forth."