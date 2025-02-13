Seth Rogen Blames 'Hippies Doing Acid' in the Streets for President Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election
Pineapple Express actor Seth Rogen shared a unique theory of why President Donald Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
In a recent profile with Esquire, Rogen admitted he’s not as bothered about the second Trump administration as many of his colleagues, suggesting the 2024 election results represent the natural flow of American politics.
"People get sick of seeing f------ hippies doing acid and f------ on their lawns, and they’re like, 'Let’s f------ clean up these streets a little bit.' And then people get sick of seeing f------ dorks cleaning up the streets, and they go back the other way," he explained.
Rogen tries to "keep a cool head" amidst all the talk about the country's dramatic political divide.
"I personally try not to go too dark on all of it and think like, 'Oh, are we on the precipice of global societal collapse?"' the five-time Emmy nominee said. "Since the end of the Civil War, America's remained a very divided country in a lot of ways."
"That’s not to say it doesn’t have very real and troubling ramifications on many people’s lives," he continued, "but I try to maintain hope that the ball will roll onwards, even though it might be wobbling back and forth."
Rogen also told the magazine he believed that cinema often reflects the zeitgeist of the times.
"I think movies are a good indicator of the culture," the Knocked Up actor noted. "Like, there was the Westerns era, and then it got more thoughtful, movies like Apocalypse Now and Platoon that critiqued the Vietnam War."
"And then the irony was stripped away and it was just Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the jungle just shooting the living f--- out of everything. It just ebbs and flows," he added.
During a 2021 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Funny People actor called Sen. Ted Cruz a "fascist" for supporting Trump in questioning the 2020 election.
"His words caused people to die, and I'm making jokes about it," Rogen told Colbert at the time.
Rogen also justified anti-Trump resistance in an interview with The Daily Beast in 2017, telling the outlet, "I don’t want to look back in 10 years and think, 'I just didn’t say anything during that time,' because it seems like a time when it’s very important to normalize dissent."
However, he pointed out, "I’ve been very conscious not to insult people who voted for Donald Trump."